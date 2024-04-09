Support must be there to make apprenticeships work

Apprenticeships are an important element of the channel’s commitment to bring on the next generation and help ease skill gaps.

There has been an increased focus from government on promoting apprenticeships as an alternative route to universities for students to gain skills and hopefully gain employment. But for a programme to be successful, the right levels of support need to be in place.

The channel has been warned that the moment an apprentice comes under pressure is usually at the time the rest of the team is also stretched delivering a project.

Ash Gawthorp, chief academy officer at Ten10, has been involved with training and supporting channel apprenticeship schemes, and has seen some problems emerge at times of stress. “When the project deadline is looming, that’s the time when those individuals need the most support,” he said. “And that’s often the time when the team’s least able to provide it.

“The killer for me is always if somebody says, ‘Oh gosh, you know what? We just don’t have time for me to show you how to do this. We just need to get it done. So just this once, I’ll do it, and then next time, I’ll show you how to do it.’ That next time often doesn’t really come up, and then that individual sits there thinking, can I actually do this?”

The danger is that doubt sets in, and with the completion rates of apprenticeships coming in under 60%, the candidate loses faith in the process.

“They start thinking, ‘I don’t think I can do this’ and then they will leave,” said Gawthorp. “Then all that work, all that training, is just gone, and it’s such a shame. Having the person there, an individual or team, that can nudge them and keep them on the street and literally pick them up, dust them off, put Dettol on the knees and a sticking plaster, so they can go again, that’s the most important thing.”