Women in data: Claire Thompson, chief data officer, L&G

It’s almost become a cliché to say that data is the lifeblood of the modern enterprise. However, Claire Thompson, group chief data and analytics officer (CDAO) at financial services firm L&G, says data has always been crucial to big firms. What’s changed during the past few years, particularly in her sector, is a recognition of the game-changing power of information.

“We’ve always been doing stuff with data,” she says. “If we hadn’t, I wouldn’t have been able to start my career in data 25 years ago. What has changed is there has been a realisation of the value that data can bring to an organisation when it’s used differently.”

Thompson joined L&G in February 2021. While this is her first CDAO role, she’s spent her career in data analytics and financial services. She worked in senior roles for NatWest before joining L&G, having previously worked for Barclays. During her 25-year career in financial services, she’s climbed the career ladder from programmer to senior executive.

“I’ve seen the industry undergo a lot of change in that time,” she says. “I was going to be an accountant and didn’t get the grades. That’s why I ended up in data – it was one of those fateful things. I hadn’t thought about data until I got the offer to study statistics at university. But I’ve never looked back. I love working with data. I’ve been very fortunate.”

Proving the value of information While L&G is perhaps best known for being an insurer, Thompson says the company’s operations encompass asset management, pensions and other finance areas. As well as providing high-quality services to clients, she says the company is eager to build a better society and invest in local communities. “It’s a great company to work for,” she says. “Why would I not want to come and join an organisation where I can put data at the heart of its activities?” Thompson is a passionate advocate for information. Industry commentators often refer to data as “the new oil” or the “crown jewels” of an organisation. Thompson also emphasises the value of analytical insight. “Data touches everything. At the organisations where I’ve worked, I’ve had an opportunity to make a difference with data – to help businesses make decisions faster and improve the customer experience. When you work for larger organisations, you get that opportunity on a bigger scale,” she says. “Technology has advanced with cloud computing and the introduction of generative AI [GenAI], which has brought the importance of data front and centre to many individuals. That evolution has increased the interest in how to use technology to solve challenges.” Thompson reports to L&G’s CTO and her role as data chief encompasses several strands, including how the firm can use data to become an insight-led organisation: “We do a huge amount in the analytics space already, but how might we do that work differently to help our customers and the business more broadly?” She also manages apprenticeship schemes, data fluency programmes and the provisioning of platforms and tooling across the organisation: “Each of the business divisions has their own data teams that are working on their strategies, so it’s about coordinating that effort and bringing it together to be able to tell the story at a broader level.” Another element of Thompson’s role covers execution from data science to DevOps cloud engineering. “I run a broad, multidisciplinary team and manage these multiple skillsets in one place,” she says.

Building internal capability When she looks back on her achievements during the past three and half years at L&G, Thompson is keen to draw attention to the apprenticeship scheme. “That’s been a big success story and has been used as a blueprint for many other apprenticeships in the company,” she says. “I’m proud of that work.” The data apprenticeship started three years ago and Thompson sponsored the scheme across the group. In addition to the data apprenticeship, L&G now runs schemes across other areas, including cyber security, financial crime and change. The courses run from level two and up to level seven, which is the equivalent of a master’s qualification. Thompson says L&G hires capable candidates across all ages and skill profiles. Apprenticeships start in September. People going through the scheme form part of an organisation-wide programme. This year’s scheme will include more than 50 people. “The apprenticeships are geared to the skills we’ll need at L&G in the future and it’s about ensuring we have those core capabilities in the organisation” Claire Thompson, L&G “We started in data, we’ve grown and expanded, and there’s more appetite,” she says. “The apprenticeships are aligned with our strategic workforce planning. The apprenticeships are geared to the skills we’ll need at L&G in the future and it’s about ensuring we have those core capabilities in the organisation.” The data apprenticeship lasts for 20 months. Professionals are then given access to opportunities across the business. Thompson says the company is exploring how the apprenticeship scheme can help upskill existing staff in new areas. As well as providing benefits for apprentices, Thomson says L&G also reaps the rewards. “It’s good that people are building networks across the organisation and understanding what’s going on in other areas from a career path perspective,” she says. “So, it’s been hugely successful for us as a way of building up future talent capability.”

Thompson worked with the CTO in 2023 to set up an Al accelerator in response to the rapid rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI). The aim has been to create a business-wide approach to emerging technology and to find ways to reuse technology capability in other areas of the organisation. "We were one of the first companies to look at Microsoft Office Copilot. We're using GitHub Copilot too. There are small productivity gains, but they're helping to make a difference. We're also working with our data in secure environments to look at generative AI – and that's where we think about chatbots," she says. "That work is about how we use the chatbot on our documentation. We're not doing anything customer-facing. We always ensure that the human stays in the loop. But we do have a chatbot looking at our group protection policies. We're training the model on data to answer questions, so that it doesn't hallucinate, and putting the right guardrails in place."

Thompson says documentation summarisation is another area of interest. Her team is exploring how large language models (LLMs) might boost process efficiency. She says the key to success is putting the right guardrails in place and ensuring the technology is used to augment human workplace activities safely and securely. "It's just another way of finding, searching and navigating for information," she says. "The key point here is that when the prompt comes back, it provides you with a link that takes you directly to the relevant part of the document." Thompson says strong foundations are crucial for innovative projects. She alludes to a group-wide data management programme. This initiative ensures the organisation has good quality data that can be used to power business projects. During the next 12 months, she expects to scale up GenAI initiatives and help the business to move into new areas. "Creating a modern, digital organisation across all functions is key," she says. "For example, having finance, risk and HR functions that are digital by nature is crucial to success. That would mean their processes are automated, they've got self-serve reporting to help individuals answer questions and we're utilising AI in areas where it makes sense. That's the type of organisation that I would hope we can become."