Channel explainer: How apprenticeships can ease the skills crisis

Given its position as the home of the trusted advisor, the channel is always under pressure to provide customers with the latest expertise and intelligence around emerging technologies. Users are struggling with security, trying to figure out how to use artificial intelligence and being swamped by rising volumes of data. Their solution is invariably to turn to a channel partner to help them take the burden.

That works well when the partner has the required skills, but the pressure to find talent, and train and retain that talent, is as acute for the channel as it is for vendors and enterprises. One solution is been to use apprenticeships and school leaver and graduate schemes to develop home-grown expertise. The benefits appear to be clear, but what is in it for the apprentice and what does best practice look like? This explainer should go some way to answering those questions.

How big an issue is the skills gap in the channel? Non-profit organisation Tech Channel Ambassadors (TCA) recently outlined an initiative to get young staff across vendors, distributors, managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs) to visit schools to promote the benefits of a channel career. To put its mission into context, the firm spoke of the current 100,000 vacancies for skilled staff across the channel and the importance of bringing in fresh blood to support an industry that contributes £50bn to the UK economy. The idea of industry veteran Ian Kilpatrick, the TCA was formed in response to the frustration he experienced throughout his channel career in recruiting and retaining talented staff. “We have had a shortage of talent for decades. There is a continual stress point, with companies paying money to hire and retrain talent, followed by churn and then repeating the cycle. This impacts remuneration at all points in the business chain, which negatively impacts growth and profits,” he says. Rob Tomlin, managing director for the UK and Ireland at Exclusive Networks, says a skills gap in the security world is one of the major hurdles holding back further growth in the industry, and one it is addressing. “There’s [a lack of] skills in the market to keep up the pace of growth in the cyber world. We have a skills shortage, which we do a good job of addressing, and we’re going to put a number of things in place over the next year around graduate apprentice programmes to help ourselves, but also help our partners, [because] the skills shortage is a real challenge,” he says.

How do apprenticeships work? There are broadly two options for companies seeking to introduce apprenticeships: run a course yourself, or work with a specialist that will deliver the programme. One advantage of working with a company that has a dedicated focus on training and staff development is they have learnt what fosters success, understand government guidelines, and know how to provide teaching, certifications and qualifications. Westcon-Comstor is among those that have been running apprenticeship schemes to bring in and develop fresh talent. It runs its apprenticeship programme in partnership with a government-approved specialist, Global Knowledge Apprenticeships (GK), which it has worked with for more than six years. The end goal of our programme is permanent employment for our apprentices Claire Horton, Westcon-Comstor “Over the course of 15 months, our candidates complete various pieces of coursework, giving them the theory behind what they do day-to-day, helping them build capabilities and immediately put them to use,” says Claire Horton, European HR director at Westcon-Comstor. “The programme closes with a series of exams, which results in a certification equivalent to an A-level. Armed with their certification and broad experience, they have many new career opportunities to explore. The end goal of our programme is permanent employment for our apprentices,” she adds. “Our management team is actively involved in every step of our apprentices’ journey, from taking part in activities on apprentice assessment days, to guiding them throughout their time at Westcon-Comstor,” says Horton. The specifics often change, but apprenticeship courses generally last around 15 months, like Westcon-Comstor’s, and involve on-the-job experiences and classroom-based training, with a defined end objective that indicates the progress and achievement of each candidate. “Entry requirements and course structures will vary depending on the level of the apprenticeship, but most will combine coursework with exams,” says Jonathan Fitchew, CEO of training and apprenticeship provider Apprentify Group.

What’s the benefit for the channel? Being open to candidates from different backgrounds, outside the traditional degree, provides the channel with an opportunity to discover fresh talent and develop the future workforce. Horton lists five main benefits for the channel: tailored talent development; increased productivity and efficiency; enhanced employee retention; innovation and adaptability; and a positive impact on corporate social responsibility. Heather Delaney, managing director and founder of communications consultancy Gallium Ventures, has seen the benefits of opening the door to a variety of prospects. “Having built companies in both Silicon Valley and London, I have found a degree isn’t necessary for a career in technology as the first – and most important – point is to have a genuine interest in the industry. When there is an authentic curiosity, desire to explore and openness to learn, one will naturally find a wealth of educational content and guidance,” she says. “Much of this is free through online courses or on-the-job training, as well as through programmes such as internships or apprenticeships, which offer an amazing opportunity to bring often undiscovered talent into the industry, allowing a company to see if they are a good fit, but also allowing the individual to decide if it is the space for them,” she adds. The positive feedback loop of bringing fresh talent and ideas into an organisation is also seen as a benefit by Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. “Apprenticeship programmes not only help businesses keep people motivated by offering an alternative route into the job market, but also ensure employers are equipped with the expertise needed to keep up with the pace of change and remain competitive,” he says.