How data drives Air Canada’s cargo business

A Boeing 777-300R can carry 21,000kg of freight in addition to passengers and baggage. Covid-19 affected the travel industry severely, and like every airline, Air Canada saw passenger numbers crash during the coronavirus pandemic. But it managed to pivot its business to fly more cargo during the crisis, taking out seats on passenger aircraft to make extra space. When the airline halted passenger flights, its freight business grew busier.

In Air Canada’s latest financial results, passenger revenue for the first six months of 2021 was C$821m (£480m), while the cargo business reported revenue of C$639m, a 53% increase. Data-driven insights have been a key strategy to building out the cargo business at Air Canada.

Herve Riboulet is a senior manager for analytics, strategic insights and customer relationship management (CRM) at Air Canada. He has worked at the airline in a number of roles over a 16-year tenure, including revenue planning and working with commercial teams. Six years ago, he moved into data to help the company become more data-driven.

“We need to become data-driven and I headed up the business intelligence team,” says Riboulet. This team was responsible for building Air Canada’s business intelligence (BI) strategy, covering self-service, automation and training, and encouraging people to make use of data. The airline also brought in McKinsey and QuantumBlack to help it build an artificial intelligence (AI) centre of excellence.

The airline’s data strategy is focused on capitalising on AI and live data, providing the right data at the right time to inform decision-making. The data team has developed roadmaps to support the business by providing the data it needs through analytics and insights.

For instance, within the cargo division, the team has looked at the customer journey that identifies initiatives, which Riboulet says can be used to enhance revenue. Part of this has been to forecast the capacity of an aircraft, which has helped Air Canada continue to operate its cargo business throughout the pandemic.