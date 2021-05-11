How OAG has adapted data services for return to airline travel

OAG provides data to the travel industry. Its information services are used by airlines, airport operators and travel agents to understand passenger flows, and such information helps drive optimisation and new business opportunities.

But with massive reductions in airline travel during the pandemic, passenger numbers plummeted. The company had time to reassess its data services, building out new offerings to prepare for the time when passenger numbers begin returning to normal.

For some leaders in aviation, advanced analytics could help airlines and airports plot a path through the easing of restrictions as passengers start to return to foreign travel.

Reflecting on the impact of the pandemic on the airline industry, OAG’s CTO, Nick Deasden, says: “There has been a lot of financial propping up of the airlines and trimming down of operational staff force.”

He says that a lot of data is being shared bidirectionally with airport operators. Airports have remained operational during the pandemic, but clearly they have been operating at far less capacity. “All the same activities need to happen, just at a lesser level,” he adds.

According to Deasden, data is critical as the airline sector anticipates recovery. At OAG, he heads up and is responsible for the data and analytics platform the company provides to its customers. His role involves modernisation and selecting the appropriate technology to enable the business to drive innovation.