UAE retailers turn to AI agents to drive faster decisions and smarter automation

Retailers and manufacturers across the UAE are accelerating investments in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automation as they face mounting pressure from shrinking margins, changing consumer behaviour and increasingly complex supply chains.

From pricing and inventory management to merchandising and commercial sales processes, businesses are now exploring the use of AI agents capable of making decisions, analysing operational data in real time and autonomously executing tasks previously handled by employees.

The growing adoption of agentic AI reflects a wider push across the Gulf towards intelligent automation as organisations seek to improve operational efficiency while supporting national digital transformation strategies.

In the UAE in particular, retailers are under pressure to deliver seamless omnichannel experiences, respond rapidly to market shifts and maintain profitability in a highly competitive environment.

“In an ideal world, decisions regarding assortment, pricing and promotions should be made quickly and based on hard data,” says Sulaiman Yusuf, regional vice-president for the Middle East and Africa at UiPath. “In practice, merchandising systems, e-commerce platforms, ERP [enterprise resource planning] tools and spreadsheets often store information in silos.”

This lack of integration slows decision-making at a time when speed increasingly determines competitiveness. AI agents are emerging as a way to bridge those silos by connecting to multiple enterprise systems, retrieving operational data in real time, and automatically recommending or implementing actions.

“AI agents connect to distributed company systems, retrieve real-time sales data, analyse demand trends, inventory levels and competitive conditions, and then recommend or implement specific actions,” says Yusuf.

Price management One of the most significant applications is price management, where retailers often struggle to analyse price elasticity across thousands of products and sales channels. “Manual analysis of price elasticity across thousands of SKUs [stock keeping units] in multiple channels exceeds human capabilities,” says Yusuf. “AI agents can perform this analysis for each product individually, simulate the impact of planned changes on demand, and suggest adjustments that help protect margins.” The technology is also being used to optimise markdown strategies and promotional campaigns. According to Yusuf, poorly timed promotions remain a major source of unnecessary costs for retailers, particularly when inventory levels fluctuate rapidly. “A campaign-focused AI agent can manage promotions across both digital and physical channels, adapting communication to current inventory levels and market conditions,” he says. Beyond retail, manufacturers across the Gulf are exploring similar automation strategies to improve procurement, inventory balancing and commercial pricing processes. Inventory management has become a particularly critical issue for manufacturers operating in sectors such as industrial production, consumer goods and logistics, where shortages of raw materials can disrupt production lines while overstocking creates financing and warehousing costs. “AI agents equipped with machine learning models can analyse demand patterns and operational signals,” says Yusuf. “Based on this data, they can forecast potential shortages and automate replenishment.” Read more about tech in the UAE AI infrastructure investment in the Middle East enters a new geopolitical reality: As the region builds large-scale compute capacity, technology leaders are focusing on resilience, supply chains and semiconductor dependencies.

UAE positions cyber security as pillar of national resilience and digital growth: Strategic investment and coordination reinforce the country’s ability to withstand complex cyber threats. In manufacturing environments, agentic AI is also being applied to commercial pricing, particularly for B2B sales teams managing complex quotations and fluctuating raw material costs. “Traditionally, sales representatives prepare offers manually, often relying on outdated historical data,” says Yusuf. “Agentic automation of commercial pricing helps to save time by continuously monitoring production costs, raw material availability, market conditions and transaction history.” According to UiPath, reducing quotation preparation times from days to minutes could provide Gulf manufacturers with a significant competitive advantage in industries where contract speed directly affects profitability. However, as organisations adopt increasingly autonomous AI systems, concerns around governance, transparency and cyber security are also intensifying. Yusuf warns that many enterprises are now facing the rise of “shadow AI”, where employees use unapproved AI tools outside official governance frameworks. “Just as shadow IT once emerged, shadow AI is now growing,” he says. “Employees use unregistered AI tools, making processes less transparent.”