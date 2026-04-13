If we can’t kick the habit, how do we manage AI’s energy needs?

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, recently made a comparison between how much energy had been consumed by humanity over the millennia and the energy consumption of artificial intelligence (AI) inference.

In an interview at the AI Summit in India, he suggested we consider the energy a human would need to do an inference query. “It takes 20 years of life – and all of the food you eat during that time – before you get smart.”

The implication being that AI is a substantial shortcut in the evolution of the human race, to the point where a human in today’s society is able to make adult decisions.

But datacentres are power-hungry, driven by the need to supply more powerful AI. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that energy demand from datacentres will more than double by 2030, and electricity demand from AI-optimised datacentres is projected to more than quadruple by 2030.

This is having real-world consequences. Electricity markets operate differently around the world, but in the US, the power demands of datacentres and the grid upgrades they require are being directly blamed for price rises endured by residential customers, according to a Consumer Affairs analysis of the US Energy Information Administration’s Electric power monthly report.

Energy consumption is one of the many reasons that communities are pushing back against datacentre developments. And the energy used is set to increase as chip technology improves, with the graphics processing units (GPUs) that AI model builders rely on set to become more power-hungry. Nvidia’s roadmap assumes the 1MW rack is not far away, while the company is championing the transition from 48V or 54V DC at the rack to 800V DC power for datacentres.

While this transition may ultimately lead to more efficient power use, it also means a wider overhaul of datacentre infrastructure: more powerful GPUs will mean more storage, more networking and more cooling. All of these point to greater energy consumption, even as GPU efficiency increases.

So, where does this leave enterprises looking to build out their AI capabilities while not trashing their sustainability reputations or alienating their end customers?

Arguably, the biggest problem for IT and business leaders is general blowback against datacentres, rather than their own AI use, which, as Rabih Bashroush, professor of digital infrastructure at the University of East London, notes, is relatively low. “Enterprises don’t represent the largest workload for AI,” he says.

Nevertheless, the power demands of AI are shaping how infrastructure is being built out.

Powering what, exactly? For Nscale, one of the European darlings of the neocloud operators, access to power is as important as access to the GPUs on which AI depends. “That is the biggest constraint that we see,” Nscale’s chief revenue officer, Tom Burke, said during Vast Data’s Vast Forward event in February. The Nscale’s datacentre network is centred on Norway, whose cold climate and abundant hydroelectric power offer distinct advantages when running power-hungry, heat-generating AI infrastructure. Burke noted that the power footprint of GPUs has driven broader infrastructural changes. “We look at the heat transfer requirements of the chips. You saw a transition from air-cooled datacentres to liquid-cooled datacentres, and with that came what used to be two-year release cycles consolidated from Nvidia down to six-month release cycles because of how fast this innovation was coming,” he said. This suggests that a combination of centralisation and engineering expertise from cloud providers is helping to drive down power demands. But the University of East London’s Bashroush says centralised AI infrastructure is not the only game in town. “There is a lot of open source AI that companies are downloading and running internally. I know many companies are doing this. So, what’s the direction of travel?” At the same time, enterprises are looking to use specialised models, which are much more efficient than the general-purpose models being offered by the likes of ChatGPT. And the drive for data sovereignty will also shape demand, he says, as it further bolsters the case for distributed infrastructure and specialised models. “I need to think twice before I tell you enterprises will be consuming a lot of cloud AI,” he adds. IT hardware providers are shifting their product focus to meet demand for decentralisation. Karim Abou Zahab, principal for sustainable transformation at HPE, says: “Enterprises are increasingly looking at where AI runs and how efficiently it can be deployed closer to their data and operations.” Existing edge locations will also have pre-existing power – the datacentre boom means getting a new grid connection, which means waiting in line for years. But, says Zahab, that also means IT decision-makers must treat efficiency as a factor from the outset: “Software-driven optimisation is critical to ensure compute is fully utilised and energy isn’t wasted through idle or over-provisioned infrastructure.” This means looking at the entire IT estate, he says: “The data fed into models, the software used to interact with and train them, the right equipment, datacentre resources, and the energy sources powering them.” This might mean doubling down on the Nvidia ecosystem. Speaking at Vast Forward, Vast cofounder Jeff Denworth highlighted the impact of Nvidia’s Bluefield 4 Smart NICs, which can carry Vast’s storage software platform. “For every 1,100 GPUs, you don’t have to deploy another 256 physical Vast C node servers,” he told the audience. “So, your cost saving is off the charts. Your power saving is also quite considerable. We can reduce power for your infrastructure by about 75%.” Alternatively, IT decision-makers may want to consider new models. James Sturrock, director of systems engineering at Nutanix, says workload optimisation is key, so companies need to be modernising infrastructure to reduce energy consumption and improving utilisation to avoid over-provisioning. “For example, organisations adopting modern, software-defined infrastructure have reported energy reductions of around 50% compared to legacy environments,” he adds.