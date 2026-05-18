Gartner: How AI will transform managed network services

In 2024, nearly all the service providers Gartner profiled in its Magic Quadrant for global WAN services report and the Magic Quadrant for managed network services report said they had started leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) in several ways to support the operation of enterprise networks. Areas of usage include AI for IT operations (AIOps), generative AI (GenAI) as a network assistant, enhanced service delivery, and AI in secure access service edge (SASE) and network security.

AIOps has emerged as a foundational capability in managed networking. Leading service providers, such as HCLTech, Microland and NTT Data, have begun to integrate AIOps capabilities and network automation for service onboarding and customer experience improvements. Also, service providers are deploying AI and/or machine learning (ML) to monitor network health, detect anomalies and automate routine tasks in network operations centres (NOCs).

The goal is to shift from reactive troubleshooting to proactive assurance. For example, if latency on a wide-area network (WAN) link starts spiking intermittently, a machine learning model might recognise the pattern as a precursor to link failure and alert engineers or trigger failover before a major outage occurs.

One such service provider is Tata Communications, which has invested in AI-based fault diagnosis using AI/ML for 85% accuracy, while AI-driven telemetry predicts and addresses issues for proactive network monitoring.

Also, many network equipment suppliers now embed AI features to support service providers for network monitoring.

GenAI as a network assistant Over the past year, Gartner has seen a great deal of interest from managed network service (MNS) providers in applying GenAI to IT operations, including network management. The vision is to provide a network AI assistant that can interact with the provider’s operations teams via a natural language chat interface, help troubleshoot issues, document networks and even implement changes by generating configurations from intent. One example is HCLTech, which is focusing on leveraging GenAI integrations with software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) to deliver complete automation for lifecycle operations. It is building a supplier-focused GenAI large language model (LLM) as part of its service delivery platform (SDP). What is a network AI assistant? Network AI assistants are interactive digital tools backed by AI/ML that human users can communicate with via conversational, natural language chat interfaces. Rather than using command line interface (CLI) or dashboard-style user interfaces (UIs), users enter a chat text request to perform tasks such as configuration, troubleshooting or accessing an automation framework. The AI assistant primarily responds via guided conversational text, but it also provides specific task hotlinks, resulting in accelerated and improved network operations and performance. When built into network providers’ management consoles, network AI assistants provide actionable network insights and assist with network operational tasks, improving administrator user experience, configuration and operational efficiency.

Enhanced service delivery AI is also leveraged in customer-facing aspects of MNS. Service providers are increasingly using AI to improve support and transparency for clients. This includes AI-powered customer service bots, service portals, and AI-generated reports or insights. For example, many MNS providers profiled in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for managed network services report use bots, which are increasingly enhanced with AI capabilities, to automate repetitive tasks. Some have thousands of bots as part of their network automation codebases.

AI in SASE and network security AI and ML are proving just as critical in the security side of MNS as they are in performance management. In fact, many service providers (for example, XTIUM and Microland) pitch AI-powered enhancements of their network security offerings, where the platform uses advanced analytics, AI and GenAI to strengthen and simplify management of local area network (LAN), WAN and cloud security. For SASE and network security, AI can be used for automated anomaly detection. Here, the system quarantines a suspicious device or triggers multifactor authentication for a user behaving abnormally. In policy optimisation, AI can recommend tightening or adjusting security policies, based on observed usage. For example, it can suggest zero-trust rules for an application, based on the context – location, time, company departments and so on. Some advanced service providers, such as HCLTech, are exploring LLMs to assist security analysts – for example, summarising multistep attacks, or even writing firewall rules based on high-level descriptions of a threat. Also, many SASE platform suppliers emphasise their AI/ML capabilities. For example, Versa Networks touts AI/ML-powered unified SASE that blends SD-WAN and cloud security, using ML to continuously adapt to network conditions and security threats. Similarly, Cato Networks highlights that it leverages AI/ML across its cloud-native SASE service to provide “reliable, accurate network security”, applying advanced data science to threat prevention and smart traffic management.

AI in MNS in 2028 and beyond The integration of AI in MNS will increasingly enhance operational efficiency and enable more informed decision-making, ensuring that networks are robust and agile enough to adapt to changing demands and traffic patterns. Looking ahead three to five years from now, significant transformation in MNS is expected due to extensive use of AI – traditional, generative and agentic – and automation.