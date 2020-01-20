There's nothing much new in tech, but it's what we do with what we have that matters

Apparently this tech thing has run out of steam. There’s been nothing truly amazing for a decade now and we’re entirely misunderstanding how this all works. At least, we’re misunderstanding it according to economists, and they do have a point.

Sure, all of them see the world a bit skew-whiff, as we know, but technology is entirely central to the subject of economics. Obviously, not the creation of it, but the effects are that very thing being studied in the subject. For how do we get richer? By deploying new technologies to raise productivity.

A technology here is a method of doing something. It can be a machine, in the more colloquial sense, but double-entry bookkeeping is a technology – and a vastly important one – to the economist. It allowed accurate record keeping in a business adventure, thus more business adventures took place after Fra Pacioli wrote down how to do it in 1494.

Definition of technology Using this wide definition of technology, there have really only been three of them that were truly important. Agriculture, the scientific method and the limited liability company – that last allowing large-scale economic adventures of a kind just not possible when every investor was liable down to their cufflinks. We want to come down to a slightly more detailed level and here the economist insists on dividing into invention and innovation. The go-to economist here is William Baumol, on everyone’s list of likely Nobels but not quite made it as yet. Invention is the creation of a new thing. Innovation is the doing of something with it. We’ve all heard Obama’s (and Elizabeth Warren’s) “you didn’t build that” and the insistence from the likes of Marianna Mazzucato that the state does a lot of invention – which it certainly does and it funds a great deal of the basic research which leads to it too. Baumol points out that the government, or the market, can and do invent things, around and about equally well, too. It’s the next stage, doing something, where bureaucracy doesn’t work and market processes do. Which brings us to Steve Jobs and the iPhone. There was no new technology in the iPhone, or at least there wasn’t in 2007. It’s entirely true that many of the constituent parts were originally devised using grants and state funding. There wasn’t really any invention there. What there was, was the integration of extant things into a new whole to do a new thing – that’s innovation. We can also make the same point in reverse. The Soviet Union never did produce an even adequate washing machine – I once owned one of what they did produce and it was essentially a bowl with a stirring stick in it that you inserted into the bath tub. All a washing machine is, really, is some steel, concrete for the weight and some ball bearings. The commies certainly had concrete as the architecture shows, steel in abundance and they actually had an entire Ministry of Ball Bearings. But they never did get them together to make the washing machine – they had the necessary tech but not the innovation.