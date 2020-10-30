Accidental heroes: How one scaleup pivoted to cyber

Vivida was never meant to be a cyber security business really, says founder Simeon Quarrie. A storyteller at heart, Quarrie founded and built his young virtual reality (VR) scaleup with the objective of using interactivity to change business cultures.

He saw some early success creating scenarios that put employees in situations that are impossible to replicate in reality, such as escaping a burning building for fire safety training, or being put in the shoes of a black man in a corporate environment for diversity training.

“I wasn’t born into it, right?” he says. “If I’m completely honest, the subject of cyber security didn’t mean that much to me – until my business bank account was emptied one day. I had some money in it, which was great, and then it wasn’t there.

“At that moment, I was thinking to myself: how did this happen, what was the motivation for doing it, what were the techniques that were used?”

Quarrie came to the realisation that although security was a subject that had not meant much to him before, it was one with which Vivida’s existing business shared some common ground in terms of improving enterprise resilience through training.

He describes what he does as using storytelling and innovation to reframe a subject and turn something mundane, or even dry, into a subject that people do care about. He credits his own experiences as a schoolboy who struggled with subjects that didn’t resonate until the right teacher came along.

“When people were able to take subjects and blend them with a story, then all of a sudden they became understandable and they became important to me,” he says. “And that’s essentially the approach that we take.”

Like VR had done for health and safety or diversity training, Quarrie clearly understood that the technology could serve to really bring things alive and make the message stand out from the mass of PowerPoint and clip art-based training still favoured by many security leaders. At best, these are soul-crushingly boring, and at worst, utterly ineffective and, in some instances, may even increase risk because they are such a turn-off.

Date with a cyber criminal Vivida created its first piece of VR security training in collaboration with media giant Sky. In the experience – described as going on a date with a cyber criminal – trainees come face-to-face with a virtual malicious actor that they begin to engage with. As the date goes on, the criminal starts to break down their methodology, and their identity, as you go deeper into their world. “We temporarily saturate, or hijack, the human senses,” says Quarrie. “We’re able to utilise nearly all of them with that story. It was really powerful, and seeing the response to it was great.” A second engagement with Barclays saw the creation – recreation, rather – of the banking group’s security operations centre (SOC) in which trainees were placed to triage a breaking cyber security incident, and ultimately get things back under control. Another engagement saw the team build a dark web mission control centre, where trainees play the part of undercover “agents” infiltrating and disrupting a cyber criminal group. “We were thinking to ourselves: do we create something that is based on real life?” says Quarrie. “But then we were like, well actually, because it’s VR, let’s give people an adventure – let’s send them to an environment so memorable that they’ve not experienced before.” “Let’s give people an adventure – let’s send them to an environment so memorable that they’ve not experienced before” Simeon Quarrie, Vivida According to Quarrie, this kind of exercise is more effective at imprinting why security matters on trainees, so that even if they are subsequently forced to sit through a horrible PowerPoint compliance exercise, the subject then seems more immediate. This approach also seems to stick, as well – a perennial issue with traditional security training, which tends to dribble out of your brain after a few weeks, leaving your employer in the same place they started. Not an issue here, says Quarrie. “Having spoken to some people, in some cases a year after they’ve gone through that experience, they are still talking about it because it’s so memorable,” he says. “What we did with the experience is actually help visualise the other side [ie a cyber criminal’s point of view] and show what’s behind the phishing email, what’s going on, let’s meet the individuals and understand their motivation. “As a result, when you go through everyday working life you now have a mental hook that you automatically reference to.”