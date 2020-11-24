CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How Covid-19 has accelerated tech innovation in the NHS
Of all the terrible things that Covid is, what it has done is accelerate the digital journey. In this issue of Computer Weekly, we look at the track and trace app, which was redeveloped and enhanced at breakneck speed, and explore how the pandemic has accelerated the roll-out of new technology such as artificial intelligence and video conferencing tools at NHS trusts. We also present some research into how Covid has affected IT spending. Read the issue now.
Covid-19 pandemic has increased speed of tech deployments across the NHS
The pandemic has increased use of technology across the NHS, but how has it been received by clinicians, and how has it impacted daily life for NHS organisations?
The UK switches on to mobile contact tracing
Long overdue and attracting descriptions ranging from ‘essential’ to ‘cherry on the cake’, the UK’s contact-tracing app is now widely available – but where will further developments lead?
Accidental heroes: How one scaleup pivoted to cyber
Simeon Quarrie designed his business using virtual reality and interactivity as a tool to tell stories that effect cultural change in enterprise environments – then a cyber criminal emptied his bank account