The world’s default productivity tool is becoming a national security liability

When the world's most widely used productivity suite becomes the preferred weapon of sophisticated state hackers, we all have a problem that transcends routine software bugs.

The recent exploitation of CVE-2026-21509 by Russia's APT28 group, just days after Microsoft disclosed and patched it, isn't merely another security incident to file away. It's a flashing red warning indicator that the aggregation risk and our dependence on a default software platform is creating systemic risk in a world where spreadsheets and spyware are equally viable warfare tools.

APT28, also known as Fancy Bear, BlueDelta and Forest Blizzard, isn't some shadowy newcomer. This unit of Russia's GRU military intelligence has been wreaking havoc since at least 2007. They may have interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, compromised the World Anti-Doping Agency, targeted Nato, and they are credited with conducting countless operations against Ukrainian infrastructure. They're sophisticated, relentless, and have a particular fondness for Microsoft's ecosystem.

In recent years, they've exploited vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange, Outlook, and now Office itself. Their tradecraft isn't opportunistic – it's industrial-scale cyber warfare executed with military precision.

Severe Office vulnerability Only recently we witnessed their latest attack. The timeline gives rise for concern as Microsoft issued an out-of-band patch for a high-severity Office vulnerability on 26 January. Three days later, malicious documents exploiting that exact flaw started circulating in Ukraine. Phishing lure files appear to have been crafted within 24 hours of Microsoft disclosing the software flaw, a single day after the patch dropped. Think about that timeline - this is an adversary that was either tipped off, had advance access, or was already weaponising the vulnerability before the patch even existed. This is an adversary that was either tipped off, had advance access, or was already weaponising the vulnerability before the patch even existed Bill McCluggage CVE-2026-21509 is a security feature bypass - the kind of flaw that tricks users into opening crafted Office files that deliver MiniDoor malware, designed to harvest and exfiltrate victims’ emails, along with PixyNetLoader malware, designed to implant malicious software on compromised systems. The software flaw allows attackers to exploit the one thing Microsoft can't patch - human trust. And in Ukraine, where hybrid warfare has transformed every inbox into a potential frontline, that trust is being systematically weaponised.

Structural problems The problem is structural. IT professionals know that deploying patches isn't instantaneous. They take time, albeit in some cases automated updates can be relatively quick. But in a conflict zone wrestling with bandwidth constraints, outdated systems, and limited access to enterprise-grade licensing, that vulnerability window becomes a chasm. If Ukrainian organisations are running older Office builds because they lack resources for restrictive, subscription-based licensing, or can't afford IT automation for patching, they're sitting ducks. This is a strategic liability, and other nations need to understand the systemic risk they too face. Microsoft's patching cadence deserves further scrutiny, and this incident highlights that recognition delays matter, even outside of active conflict zones. When vulnerabilities are actively exploited before patches arrive or are installed, we're no longer managing risk, we're into documenting damage and incident recovery. Delays in Microsoft patch deployment shouldn't be inevitable – when your patch management depends on manual schedules, restricted bandwidth, or enterprise support you can't access, that delay becomes a shooting gallery for groups like APT28. And the Microsoft problem doesn't end with Office. The growing dependence on Microsoft's cloud infrastructure introduces sovereignty concerns that should alarm anyone paying attention.

Single point of failure Recent Azure outages, whether from cyber attacks or botched updates, have demonstrated how a single point of failure implanted in Redmond can cascade globally. When national governments, critical infrastructure, and essential services run on cloud platforms controlled by one company, we're not just talking about vendor lock-in. We're talking about digital colonialism disguised as convenience that introduces systemic risk. Market concentration compounds this risk. When a single platform is effectively the default across governments and corporations globally, vulnerabilities don’t fail in isolation – they fester and spread. Read more about Microsoft security Congress grills Microsoft president over security failures - Microsoft President Brad Smith testifies on a wide range of issues, including Chinese and Russian nation-state attacks, the controversial AI-powered Recall feature and more.

Microsoft DCU uses UK courts to hunt down cyber criminals - Microsoft has taken down the RedDVS cyber crime-as-a-service network after obtaining a UK court order, marking its first civil legal action outside of the US. Licensing models and interoperability barriers that discourage diversification entrench this monoculture. The result is aggregation risk on a geopolitical scale - its bugs are potential weapons in grey-zone conflicts where every user is a potential target, and every attachment could be a trap. This isn’t just a cyber security challenge - it’s a market structure problem. Structural risks require structural remedies. Bodies like the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Competition have a clear role here, by ensuring that concentration in productivity and cloud services does not translate into national and global security vulnerabilities. The ability to diversify and introduce real competition in secure cloud and productivity ecosystems is becoming a matter of digital sovereignty and defence resilience.