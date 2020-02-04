The fight against cyber crime: Why cooperation matters

A secure cyber space is crucial for the basic functioning of the economic, political and social structures of present-day society. In order to achieve a free, open, secure and interoperable cyber space that takes into account human rights compliance and the rule of law, we need to build effective cyber capacities based on multi-stakeholder cooperation.

To that end, it is of paramount importance to develop strong internet governance models globally and locally. The concept of internet governance relies on a diverse set of initiatives undertaken by governments and the private sector in their respective roles, including technical and policy principles and structures.

We come from a past defined by multiple concepts of digital governance that have been developed by different stakeholders, often in isolation. This has resulted in competing standards and approaches, lessening trust and the discouragement of cooperation. Divergent approaches and ad hoc responses have weakened our ability to develop effective cyber security strategies.

The good news is that we are now seeing a rising global consensus at institutional level that there is a need for a global internet governance model that can effectively address the cyber threat.

The recent report The age of digital interdependence of the UN Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Digital Cooperation states: “Our dynamic digital world urgently needs improved digital cooperation to allow our society and its economy and infrastructure to operate safely and securely in an age of digital interdependence.”

Similarly, the vision upon which the World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Centre for Cyber Security was set up was to serve as a worldwide platform for multi-stakeholder collaboration, information exchange and development of common standards to successfully counter organised digital crime.