Startup uses machine learning to support GDPR’s right to be forgotten

Machine learning startup Mine is using the technology to help internet users see the full extent of their digital footprint and exercise their right to be forgotten under the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The right to be forgotten was enshrined in law for the first time when the GDPR came into effect at the end of May 2018. It gives individuals the power to request the erasure or removal of their personal data when there is no compelling justification for its continued processing.

However, research released in September 2019 by security software supplier Egress showed that 52% of UK businesses are not fully compliant with the GDPR, while regulators across Europe have imposed fines totalling €114m (£97.5m) since the rules were introduced.

Although only one company so far, ClickQuickNow, has been fined for non-compliance with the right to be forgotten, there could be many more that are not being challenged because of a lack of effective tools and mechanisms to help people exercise their right.

“The GDPR is not being used widely and I think the main reason is that people want to use it, but they don’t really have the tools to,” says Gal Ringal, CEO and co-founder of Mine. He added that it can be challenging for people to know exactly what data, and how much, is being collected about them.

For example, a report released in January 2020 by the Norwegian Consumer Council looked at the data collection practices of 10 mobile apps and found that they collectively transmitted their users’ data to 135 different third parties.

To empower end-users in these situations, Mine uses machine learning algorithms in tandem with natural language processing (NLP) to monitor people’s email inboxes. The algorithms are designed to be non-intrusive, limiting Mine’s visibility of a user’s inbox to just the subject line and sender.

“Our number one priority was not to process or collect personal data,” says Ringal. “And with that in mind, we thought ‘OK, how can we get to the highest coverage of companies collecting your data as a user?’

“Surprisingly, we found out that 90% of the companies collecting your personal data can be found in your email inbox.”

Mine’s algorithm then cross-references the subject line information with the organisation’s privacy policies to determine exactly what data it holds on a user, without having to access the actual content of the emails.