Driving innovation in emerging tech through international collaboration

The UK, with the third largest tech sector in the world, is well-positioned to successfully partner with leading and emerging digital economies. But innovation does not exist within the constraints of country borders. In fact, international partnerships and collaboration are key to making sure that technology works for people, economies, societies, and the planet.

Recent years have seen the UK government sign a number of innovative bilateral initiatives including Fintech Bridges, Space Bridges, and Digital Economy Agreements. While many of these have been successful, it is critical the new government continues to work with partners around the world to best position the UK tech sector for international success.

Establishing tech bridges - a model for success? One of the most promising initiatives in fostering international collaboration has been the establishment of Fintech Bridges, as exemplified by the UK-Australia Fintech Bridge. These arrangements serve as international regulatory sandboxes that allow companies to test innovative products and services in a controlled environment while ensuring compliance with relevant regulations. By doing so, they help companies - especially those that are inherently innovative and operate in difficult regulatory environments - scale into new markets more effectively. “The new government has a unique opportunity to drive innovation through international partnerships ” Daniel Clarke, TechUK The UK-Australia Fintech Bridge has demonstrated the potential of such partnerships. Under this agreement, regulatory authorities from both countries collaborate to support fintech startups, allowing them to operate in each other's markets through regulatory sandboxes. The success of this initiative, which has seen over 42 UK fintech companies expand into Australia, shows that to support innovative, high-growth sectors, you need innovative trade policies. To build on this success, TechUK has called on the new UK government to establish additional Tech Bridges – which include regulator-to-regulator dialogue - with other key markets, across more technology sub-sectors. These partnerships would support the international expansion of some of the UK’s most innovative tech companies and help diminish the technical trade barriers which so often arise from varying regulations.