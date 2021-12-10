Singapore and UK sign digital trade deal

The UK has signed a digital economy agreement with Singapore that is expected to encourage more digital businesses to set up shop in the Asian country and include cooperation in areas such as cyber security.

Described by the Department for International Trade (DIT) as the world’s most comprehensive agreement of its kind, the deal announced on 9 December is intended as a springboard for UK firms to target technologically advanced and lucrative Asian markets.

Sealed after six months of negotiations between UK international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Singapore minister-in-charge of trade relations S. Iswaran, the digital trade agreement (DEA) is expected to reduce trade-related costs and bureaucracy, while overhauling trade rules for goods and services exporters.

“Digital trade is creating a new global economy, but it is still largely governed by old-fashioned rules that pre-date the digital revolution of the past 20 years,” said Trevelyan.

“We’re using our independent trade policy to strike groundbreaking agreements that update these rules for the digital age and connect UK businesses to the biggest and fastest growing markets in the world,” she added.

Under the deal, border processes will be streamlined for goods exporters, and physical paperwork can be phased out with signatures, contracts and invoices done electronically. According to the DIT, the agreement will also include better data flows, stronger cyber security and closer links between the high-tech and services hubs.

Personal data protection is one of the focus areas of the deal, which is expected to “lock in free and trusted cross-border data flows, enabling everything from more efficient manufacturing and supply chains to more reliable infrastructure and effective maintenance of jet engines”.

Data storage According to the UK government, one of the advantages for UK companies is not having to “pay for expensive data storage and processing in Singapore to do business there”. The UK’s trading relationship with Singapore reached £16bn in 2020, according to the DIT. A third of the exports to the Asian country are delivered digitally, in areas such as finance, advertising and engineering. The deal is hoped to facilitate the expansion into Asia of digitally native UK companies such as Revolut, Darktrace and Checkout.com, which are already operating in Singapore. Cyber security companies such as Coventry’s CyberOwl and Caerphilly-based Awen Collective also have a presence in Singapore – the UK sees this as a boost to build cyber security defences against cyber risks, fraud, money laundering, terrorism funding and organised crime. “Given Singapore’s longstanding status as one of the most innovative countries in digital trade policy, this agreement provides a strong platform for meaningful bilateral cooperation on tech and digital, allowing us to build common approaches to emerging issues,” said TechUK's chief executive Julian David. Seen as a gateway to the wider Indo-Pacific region, the digital economy deal with Singapore builds on the Fintech Bridge agreement between the two countries. It supports the UK’s bid to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which means getting access to 11 countries in the region across a free trade area worth £8.4tn.