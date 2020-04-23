Technology has brought us together, but can it lead us out of lockdown?

As the pandemic drives us physically apart, technology is bringing us together. In a matter of weeks, whole sections of our workforce have moved online. Broadcasters are delivering an incredible range of informative, educational and entertaining content, from their presenters’ homes. Parliament has gone digital, moving from the 17th century to the 21st century in three weeks. Schools and supermarkets are reconfiguring for online delivery. We play, work, shop and learn online. The Covid-19 virus has caused a mass flight to the internet and some of the few winners will be the online platforms and tech companies who quickly adapt to these crisis times. A few months ago talk was of tech’s “trust gap” – now it is seen as our saviour.

Nowhere is this more apparent than contact tracing. Almost as quickly as the virus spread so did tech “solutions”. Over the last few weeks, secretary of state for health, Matt Hancock – who launched himself as an app when culture secretary - has made numerous references to a “smart app” under development by NHSX, the innovation arm of the NHS.

Contact tracing apps across the world can be divided into two – centralised, high data collection and low privacy; or distributed, collecting a little data with high privacy. Google and Apple have developed a shared platform which supports the latter.

Unfortunately, we have almost no information about the approach the NHSX app is taking. The Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation has been asked to provide “ethical” oversight but we don’t know what that involves. There are lots of rumours: It will scale to 30 million users. Or less. It will use the high-privacy “Gapple” platform. Or it won’t. It will mutate into a biometric passport. Or not.

Under GDPR legislation – which still applies in the UK – health apps are identified as being highly sensitive, and yet no data privacy assessment has been published. In this moment of national crisis it is right that we use every means at our disposal to ensure we save as many lives as possible. But it needs to be done transparently and openly.