NHS contact-tracing app for England and Wales launches nationwide

All of the politics, all of the delays, all of the technical and scientific debates about efficacy and purpose are over: the official NHS Covid-19 contact-tracing app is now available to all smartphone users in England and Wales.

After what the app’s developer, NHSX, described as “positive trials and rigorous testing”, the app is being touted as an important new tool to work alongside the UK’s currently struggling traditional contact-tracing apparatus. It will form a central part of the NHS Test and Trace service in England and the NHS Wales Test, Trace, Protect programme, identifying contacts of those who have tested positive for coronavirus and helping to prevent further spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The launch follows extensive trials of the app, and no in the London Borough of Newham, on the Isle of Wight and among NHS volunteer responders. The trials are said to have shown that the app, when used alongside traditional contact-tracing methods, is highly effective in contacting people who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The official app is a technological progression of the first version envisaged in April 2020, which was built using a much-criticised centralised database structure whose limitations were exposed in its first trial in April and May. This early version received criticism for a number of mishaps and technical issues, which led the Department for Health to make a U-turn on the underlying technology of the app, switching instead to a decentralised data collection model using Google and Apple application programming interface (API) technology.

Available to those aged 16 and over in multiple languages, the app includes proximity tracing using Bluetooth Low Energy, risk alerts based on postcode district, QR check-in at venues, a symptom checker and test booking. The contact-tracing element of the app works by logging the amount of time users spend near other app users, and the distance between them, so it can alert users if they have been close to a person who later tests positive for the virus.

In building the app, NHSX worked closely with major tech companies, including Google and Apple, scientists within the Alan Turing Institute and Oxford University, Zuhlke Engineering, medical experts, privacy groups, at-risk communities and teams in countries across the world using similar apps – such those behind the very popular and successful German app.

Key features Key functions have been bracketed into two categories: “me” and “we” features. The “me” features have been designed to help citizens manage their own individual risk. A capability called “Alert” give users an awareness and a warning of what’s going on in a host district area. That means that as people leave their house, they can understand what they should do based on the medical advice they have. A symptom checker allows users to book a test online through the app as well. The app also features an Isolation Companion, which provides a countdown that lets people know how long they need to isolate for. The NHS Covid-19 contact-tracing app is now available to download in England and Wales Using official QR codes, a Check In facility allows customers and visitors to businesses in England and Wales to use the Covid-19 app to check in with their phone instead of filling out a visitor book or tool specific to a business. This will allow NHS Test and Trace to contact customers and provide public health advice should there be a Covid-19 outbreak associated with a venue they have visited. Effective immediately, certain businesses in England will be required by law to display NHS Test and Trace QR codes so customers with the NHS Covid-19 app can scan them to check in. More than 160,000 businesses have already downloaded QR codes. Venues in Wales that are legally required to collect and keep a record of visitors will still need to do so.