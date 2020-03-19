Coronavirus: Can the networks take the strain?

After a period of some passivity, the UK government is at last acting decisively in managing the threat to public health from the Covid-19 coronavirus. With unprecedented numbers of people, potentially in the tens of millions in countries such as the UK, now being asked to work from home, inevitably making vastly increased usage of high-quality video services as well as video-on-demand, there are genuine concerns that overloaded networks will not be able to cope.

The question is: how can your business cope when it is likely that the office will, for some time, be a thing of the past?

There are basically two elements to this: fundamental capability and best practice. That is to say, can you work and, if so, how you should go about doing so?

In the former regard, capability really comes down to whether residential networks can support home working on a scale that was never previously envisaged? When talking about networks in this context, we won’t for the moment discuss 5G.

In theory, 5G networks give, and indeed were constructed to give, businesses the ability to use demanding applications on the go. Yet in practice, even though 5G networks are rapidly being built throughout countries, the number of use cases they support in mainstream practice is too small right now to be of realistic concern here.

What is of genuine concern, though, are national broadband networks. Mirroring the way in which some countries have had to react to the coronavirus sooner than others, so infrastructure providers have had to come up with business continuity solutions sooner, too. Compared to the UK, Spain is a great example.

On 12 March, Spain’s leading communications operators – Telefónica’s Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, Grupo Masmóvil and Grupo Euskaltel – revealed that both fixed and mobile telecommunications networks had experiencing a traffic explosion in recent days because of the spread of Covid-19 in the country and the measures and recommendations derived from it.

Even though Spain is a European leader in terms of fibre optic infrastructure and has one of the best mobile networks in the continent, the operators appealed to users for rational and responsible use of networks so that providers and users alike could enjoy a communications ecosystem that was sustainable over time – especially in the face of a scenario of increased home working and remote schooling that may last several weeks.

Traffic increases Operators’ measurements found that, in general terms up to 12 March, traffic through IP networks had seen increases of nearly 40% while mobile use has increased by about 50% in voice and 25% in data. Traffic from instant messaging tools such as WhatsApp had increased fivefold in recent days. In a tell-tale sign of the increased use of teleworking, network traffic related to remote work tools such as Skype and Webex has increased fourfold. There is nothing to suggest that the same scenario will be played out in all the European countries that enter lockdown, if they do. And therein lies an issue: who knows what is actually going on and when and what are networking firms doing to ensure that the lights stay lit? The UK’s second-largest broadband provider, Virgin Media, said it realises how important its network is to everyone right now. The company said it wants to reassure users that it is working as hard as it can to keep it in “great shape”. In particular, Virgin stressed that as more people work from home, it is important for users to know that its network can withstand any increased usage, including peaks throughout the day, in the evenings and at weekends. Virgin assured customers that as usage inevitably rises, its existing capacity will be able to take the strain and that it is monitoring closely on network issues and is ready to make changes if needed. It said it is set up for staff and customers to work from home – it has done a full impact assessment, including continuity planning, so it can keep managing and operating the network. But inevitably it will be BT that bears the heaviest strain in this regard, with the provider connected to 11 million businesses and households. Aiming to alleviate worries in both the business and consumer community, Howard Watson, chief technology officer of the BT Group, published a video on 13 March with the express purpose of clearing up any confusion and offering reassurance on home working because of the coronavirus. While acknowledging that traffic will increase substantially with more people at home, Watson revealed that the BT network peaks for traffic in the evening between 8pm and 9pm, when network capacity reaches about 17 terabits per second. This is mainly driven by people streaming material or downloading the latest software updates for online and console games. Watson said that this peak, which BT manages routinely, is significantly higher than from households during the day, perhaps 10 times more. Also, from a business perspective, Watson said the traffic that goes out from business sites to datacentres during a working day, overall traffic from work, was about a quarter of what it saw in the evening from households.