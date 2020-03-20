Essential Guide: Technology readiness for the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis

Introduction

As the world reacts to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, businesses and governments are becoming increasingly reliant on technology to support citizens and workers forced to self-isolate or quarantine to mitigate the spread of the virus. Remote working and collaboration tools have become essential systems, with new demands placed on networks and datacentre infrastructure. As corporate networks extend beyond the firewall, security remains an ever-present concern, especially as malicious actors look to exploit fears over the pandemic.

For every organisation involved in dealing with the crisis, digital systems have become an absolute lifeline - and for health services, the way they use tech can more than ever be the difference between life and death.

In this essential guide, we examine the best practice advice for IT leaders and IT departments to ensure readiness during the pandemic. We look at the challenges for IT infrastructure, and find out how companies and governments around the world are reacting.