Preparing for disruptions to enterprise application ecosystems

In our globalised world, every disruption – human-made or natural – impacts both the provision, support and consumption of goods and services. Enterprise applications are no exception.

As organisations depend on increasingly complex application ecosystems, resilience must be built into applications to ensure business continuity. This can be done by adapting and preparing applications for emerging disruptions.

It’s important to consider a wide variety of disruptions beyond just technology-led ones, which are often complex, have multidimensional impact and demand a holistic response.

Internet at risk With almost all global data running through a few hundred undersea cables, natural disasters pose a significant risk to global internet infrastructure, particularly cyclones, submarine landslides, underwater volcanic eruptions and earthquakes. So too do irrational human activities like undersea cable sabotage. Entire regions could experience internet blackouts or become isolated as a result. Cable breaks and sabotages can be mitigated through increased physical security, satellite internet and global cooperation. But the damage caused to the internet’s credibility through deepfakes and failure of key internet-based services could erode the trust in shared infrastructure and lead to internet fragmentation. Investment in cyber security technologies to guard against deepfakes and their integration into existing application ecosystems must be a top priority for organisations. Furthermore, current IT infrastructure is highly interconnected, making it even more fragile. The July 2024 CrowdStrike outage demonstrated that the entire ecosystem must offer the highest levels of service delivery assurance to maintain the public’s trust in the system. Organisations without adequate application redundancies and protections will struggle to recover in case of failures. To counter that, Gartner predicts 70% of companies will adopt regionally diversified supply chain models to improve network resiliency in the face of ongoing global disruptions by 2028.

Strangulation by regulation Restrictive government regulations, often with a local regional focus, are disrupting the operations of multinational organisations. This includes technology vendors that depend on the free flow of data, technology and talent across borders. This will negatively impact their competitiveness and ability to provide a full suite of applications. There has also been a steady uptick in government regulations related to technology development, use, transfer and sale. However, measures around data localisation have become more stringent and common. This has been driven by increased mistrust of other countries, motivations of major technology providers and growing concern about the unintended impacts of emerging technologies on society and the planet. In response, multinational organisations could opt for a federated structure that necessitates a revision of global enterprise application strategies and a reassessment of global application delivery to more localised models. Organisations can also address nationalisation risks by developing policies that require third-party vendors to adhere to their privacy, localisation policies and regulations.