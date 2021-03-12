Eseye looks to Verizon to enable IoT localisation

Internet of things (IoT) connectivity specialist Eseye has entered into a partnership with leading US communications operator Verizon to tap its status as the country’s largest 4G LTE mobile network operator (MNO) to enable global IoT customers to localise devices over-the-air onto the network.

The partnership is designed to give both Eseye and Verizon customers the ability to connect and, where appropriate, localise their IoT devices to a range of global networks on power up via Eseye’s AnyNet intelligent IoT connectivity platform, which is claimed to provide near 100% uptime globally.

Eseye’s global network of direct interconnects with leading MNOs such as Verizon in the US, and provides the ability to localise a device to the network in a specific region. Each customer IoT device deployed in the US will now be able to localise traffic directly onto the Verizon 4G LTE mobile network, helping customers to end permanent roaming issues and improve latency speeds for a superior quality of service.

The capability is said to be possible through Eseye’s AnyNet+ SIM, which is fully embedded universal integrated circuit card (eUICC) compliant and is designed to allow IoT devices to switch seamlessly between networks when required, as directed by its intelligent IoT connectivity management platform, and ensure IoT devices stay connected wherever they are located.

Eseye said that such an eUICC approach vastly simplifies the challenges of implementing global IoT deployment, accelerates the time to deliver business value, and futureproofs the solution as devices can be localised over-the-air at a later date if an interconnect becomes available for a specific country.

“This is a significant partnership which marks a watershed moment for global IoT connectivity. The problem of permanent roaming has been a significant barrier for customers wanting to deploy reliable IoT solutions on a global scale,” said Eseye CEO Nick Earle.

“Users can push past this barrier and localise devices seamlessly onto the Verizon network in the US. At the same time, MNOs benefit from receiving quality traffic to their network. This delivers value to all parties, establishing a commercially beneficial way forward for MNOs and IoT customers alike.”

Also under the terms of the partnership, Verizon has been added to Eseye’s AnyNet Federation, a worldwide alliance of MNOs designed to helps to meet the needs of customers to deliver IoT projects globally with connectivity assurance.

The move comes just after Verizon announced that it had teamed with Deloitte to launch a 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) retail industry digital platform.

The platform is designed to drive automation with near real-time monitoring, analytics and insights within stores, distribution centres and warehouses. It is said to enable retailers to gain in-store data with near real-time analytics to improve customer engagement, inventory efficiency and staff productivity.