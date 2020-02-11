CKH IOD eyes up Eseye to meet rising demand for IoT-connected devices

Aiming to expand its global IoT connectivity coverage and meet a rising demand for connected devices, Eseye has entered into a collaboration with CK Hutchison telecom subsidiary CKH Innovations Opportunities Development (CKH IOD).

This collaboration will aim to addresses a growing need among global enterprises for simpler, more streamlined and more cost-effective connectivity, as well as management for every IoT device, regardless of the device’s geographic location.

Three Ireland, part of the CK Hutchison 3 Group, provides global connectivity to Eseye’s customer base across the 3 Group’s IoT global roaming footprint.

CKH IOD and Eseye will work to develop next-generation IoT solutions, enabling customers to connect to hyperscale cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), and allow what is claimed to be “out-of-the-box” fully integrated connectivity.

Benefits claimed from the combined capabilities of Eseye and CKH IOD, and the global roaming footprint of the 3 Group, include simplified IoT adoption, security certification, real-time data analytics, and a single point of contact for billing and support.

“This partnership … demonstrates the growing demand for operators to provide highly resilient IoT connectivity on a global scale, with a single point of contact for billing and support, and automatic provisioning of data into hyperscale cloud,” said Eseye CEO Nick Earle.

“The partnership enables customers to benefit from … reduced device lifecycle costs and enhanced connectivity resilience, backed by major mobile network operators such as the 3 Group.”

Joe Parker, CEO at CKH IOD, said: “Our work with Eseye is good news for customers, who want to derive the benefits of IoT and understand that a successful deployment requires simplicity, scale and security.

“The data and insights that can flow from an IoT solution provide the potential for significant competitive advantage, especially for organisations that need to get closer to customers as a part of digital transformation initiatives,” he said. “We’re delighted to bring the reach and reliability of CKH IOD and the 3 Group to our collaboration with Eseye as we work together to develop the next generation of highly scalable IoT solutions.”

Eoin MacManus, chief business officer of Three Ireland, said: “There’s a growing need for global enterprises to benefit from the IoT expertise and capability that’s delivered through this partnership.”