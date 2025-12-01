How to build a data dream team  

Data is critically important to almost any business – it’s the lifeblood that makes an organisation function. But managing, leveraging and realising the commercial advantage of data is also hard.

If fully leveraging data is difficult enough, the bar is only getting higher – with AI changing the game. Traditionally, approaches to data have been through a systems-focused lens, ensuring that the systems a business operates on have the requisite data flowing through them. But now, the task has moved to ensuring that data is AI-ready. This means that it needs to be properly tagged so that AI applications know what the information is, where it came from and how it has been used before. This enables the AI to understand what the data signifies without having to interpret it for itself. Without this, the AI might guess incorrectly, leading to mistakes, unintended consequences and even hallucinations.

In the AI age, robust data governance has bever been more critical. Organisations need clear policies, rigorous standards and well-defined processes to ensure data quality. Equally important is the systematic management of data throughout its lifecycle, including consistent curation, secure storage and management so that data remains accurate, reliable and fit for advanced analytical and AI applications.

Building the data team All of this means that having the right data team in place is imperative. However, it has also led to increased competition in the market for professionals with advanced data skills and experience. Clarity over the team and roles you are trying to build is therefore essential. So, what does a ‘data dream team’ look like? In our experience, both from the recruitment side servicing the market and as a data practitioner building and running a team, you have to get the data team right, along with the necessary data processes and structures, before you can even think about pushing far into AI. Several roles are critical. Firstly, data engineers are fundamental because they set the processes to collect, manage and store the data for the business to use; they lay the foundations. Data architects ensure that the data flows and connections between systems align to business needs, and can be properly scaled and supported. Then, skilled data scientists and data analysts use the data to draw out actionable insights including applying AI techniques and potentially starting the evolution towards machine learning and automation stages. BI (business intelligence) analysts also play an important role by bringing a business/sectoral lens to what the data is showing. As a business becomes more mature with both data and AI, the need develops for AI/ML engineers to design intelligent systems using the data flows created. Harvey Nash research shows data skills are in short supply The Nash Squared/Harvey Nash Digital Leadership Report that has been running for over 25 years routinely shows a low level of confidence amongst digital leaders that their organisation is getting the best out of their data. In the 2025 report, only 29% report themselves as ‘excellent’ at using data to generate revenue. Data skills are also in short supply, with data analytics and engineering the second highest skills shortage area behind AI (38% reporting a shortage). Another key emerging role is what one might describe as a ‘data translator’ or perhaps a ‘data solutions engineer’. These individuals form the link between the data team and the business, acting as a conduit to help translate the insights from the data into business actions that can be taken. This demands both technical skills and knowledge, and business acumen and understanding. It’s a role that often gets overlooked, although more businesses seem to be realising that it’s a vital part of the puzzle. It is worth noting that these roles are all in high demand, and can be hard to fill. As a result, data-related salaries have jumped significantly in the last 18 months or so. Whereas many tech role salaries have only risen at or around the rate of inflation, some data roles have put on perhaps 15-20%. A good analyst may command somewhere in the region of £70-90k, engineers and scientists perhaps £80-110k, while an accomplished data translator/solutions engineer could attract £120k or more. As can be seen from the above, a good data approach is about having a multi-discipline team comprised of different roles, working closely together. Therefore, it’s by no means simply about finding people with the right technical skills – cultural fit within the team and the business should also be key considerations. As so often the case, it’s as much about the people as it is about the technology. Businesses shouldn’t expect to assemble the right data team overnight. It’s an organic and incremental process that can take perhaps 12-18 months to fully reach fruition.