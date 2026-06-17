Digital ID must not deepen exclusion

By 2029, the default method to proving your identity for everything from work to childcare could be a digital ID stored on your smartphone, if UK government proposals go through.

While the promise is efficiency through means such as quicker checks, reduced fraud and simpler access to essential services, it also risks creating systems that are digital-first by default, raising serious questions about how those without digital access will access and navigate essential services.

Despite being presented as voluntary, international experience show that these systems quickly become essential in practice as both private and public services shift online.

For the 19 million people in the UK currently experiencing digital exclusion, this shift risks deepening existing inequalities and creating new barriers to healthcare, benefits, banking and other vital services.

Why millions of people in the UK remain digitally excluded Digital exclusion is not a fringe issue. Around 1.7 million households are offline and almost 4.5 million adults do not own a smartphone, rising to more than one in four among the over-75s. In addition, at least 11 million adults across the UK lack the essential digital skills needed to complete basic tasks such as setting up an email account. For these groups, a mandatory digital ID system creates a new barrier to participation in an increasingly digital society. If digital ID becomes the standard route into healthcare, pensions, welfare, or education, exclusion risks being baked into the very systems people rely on to survive. Trust and fear also play a significant role in digital exclusion, particularly as confidence in both central and local government is often low among people who have been let down at moments of vulnerability. For these groups, the existing push to online public services is already creating anxiety and resistance, alongside concerns about how their data will be used and automated decision-making. Around 4% of the UK population do not have access to a smartphone, yet this new system assumes that people can afford and competently use one. While an offline alternative has been referenced, it is still expected to be digitally powered – leaving many questions about how those who are digitally excluded will access public services.

How digital ID could unintentionally create new barriers While digital ID is intended to streamline access to services, it could unintentionally create new obstacles for people already facing disadvantage. One of the most immediate challenges is documentation. Proof of identity, even for a digital ID, is unclear for those who lack a passport, driving licence, or other official paperwork. This not only creates uncertainty but leaves many unsure how they would obtain a digital ID in the first place. There are, in addition, practical concerns about where people are expected to get help. Digital inclusion, while referenced, is not defined within current government consultation documents. Parliamentary debates have pointed to Post Offices and libraries as places where people can get support, in line with the One Login single sign-on system. However, with libraries closing down every year, and hundreds shifting to volunteer-led services with shorter hours, many of these community assets are being lost. Individuals, particularly in rural areas, must still travel to these locations - which is not digital inclusion in its true sense. And even the in-person One Login option requires an email address, something many digitally excluded people do not have. These barriers disproportionately affect people on low incomes, older adults, disabled people and those in rural areas. Without tailored support, a one-size-fits-all digital ID system risks failing all of them.