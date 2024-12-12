Data: The reindeer pulling AI's sleigh

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer just a buzzword; it’s a transformative force reshaping industry. We’re currently past the initial ‘hype’ phase of AI and are now in what Gartner calls the ‘trough of disillusionment.’ Essentially, this means that everyone is realising that successful AI implementation isn’t as easy as plug-and-play. Without effective data quality, setup and management, businesses will fall short when trying to successfully drive value from AI. To maximise the benefits of AI and adopt successfully in 2025, business leaders must first lay the groundwork – starting with data.

Data is the cornerstone of AI . Without accurate, relevant, and well-structured data, AI systems can’t function effectively. The integrity and quality of the data processed by AI is paramount to delivering accurate insights that in turn drive better business decisions and outcomes. Imagine pouring hot chocolate into your car's fuel tank and expecting it to run – that's what it's like to feed inaccurate data into your AI.

Using AI with low-quality or poorly organised data can have significant negative impacts:

High-quality, well-organised data is essential for AI to deliver accurate and valuable insights. Laying a solid foundation for AI involves several key steps:

Laying the foundations

Preparing your data is the first crucial step towards successful AI implementation. By conducting thorough data audits, prioritising data management, and modernising your data infrastructure, your business can lay a solid foundation for AI. You should see your data strategy as a natural extension to your overarching AI strategy.

Investing in this preparation will unlock AI's full potential, driving substantial business value and positioning your organisation for long-term success in an AI-driven world.

Martin Brierly is data and AI practice lead at ANS, a digital transformation provider and Microsoft’s UK Services Partner of the Year 2024. Headquartered in Manchester, it offers public and private cloud, security, business applications, low code, and data services to thousands of customers, from enterprise to SMB and public sector organisations.