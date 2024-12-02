Unwrapping the benefits of AI for marketing

Imagine a world where artificial intelligence (AI) not only streamlines your daily tasks but also enhances your creativity. As we stand on the brink of 2025, AI is set to revolutionise the Marketing sector, transforming how we create, engage, and strategise. Amidst fears of AI replacing human creativity, marketers face the task of balancing the benefits and potential risks of the technology.

Ultimately, the true power of AI lies in its ability to augment our capabilities. So, if marketers can use AI to enhance their work while remaining authentic, the possibilities are endless.

Unwrapping the benefits of AI in marketing AI in marketing is not just a futuristic concept; it’s here, and it's transforming the industry in tangible ways. Improved copy and content Starting a new project or developing fresh ideas can be daunting, especially when faced with a blank page. AI platforms such as Copy.ai can provide the initial push needed to get ideas flowing. Whether you’re drafting a report, creating a presentation, or brainstorming ideas for a new campaign, AI tools can assist by generating initial drafts or offering creative suggestions based on your prompts. This is particularly beneficial when you’re up against tight deadlines or when inspiration is running low. For example, Finastra, a software solutions company, is reducing creative production time from seven months to seven weeks using AI tools. Saving time on initial idea generation allows marketers to shift their focus to the tasks that genuinely require their attention and creativity. Enhanced customer engagement Another key use case for AI in marketing is customer engagement. Feeding customer personas into generative AI platforms to tailor the copy to their wants can make content more audience-centric and tailored to drive engagement. Additionally, using AI platforms for real-time data tracking and analysis across channels can help marketers understand what is working well and continuously improve. For instance, AI can help segment audiences more precisely and personalise interactions at scale, enhancing overall customer experience.

Making AI merry and bright As with any emerging technology, AI does not come without its risks. The key to successful AI adoption is understanding and addressing its limitations. Addressing accuracy limitations Despite AI's capabilities, AI-generated content can sometimes miss the mark. For instance, ChatGPT has been known to create hallucinations, facts or references that are incorrect or fictional. That's why human oversight and validation are crucial to avoid errors and maintain the quality and accuracy of marketing content. This includes refining AI outputs through multiple iterations and ensuring the final content aligns with the brand's voice and messaging. Human editing ensures that the content remains authentic and resonates with the audience.

Sitecore users, who typically build websites for large enterprises, now have automation for website building, marketing content and A/B testing.

In addition to generating personalised advertising content, marketing professionals are using large language models as new personas to shape brand perception and strategy. AI models also need constant updates. Netflix’s AI, for example, continuously learns from new viewing data to ensure recommendations stay relevant. Marketers should adopt a similar approach to keep their AI models current and ensure that AI-generated content remains relevant and accurate. If using off-the-shelf AI products such as ChatGPT, it’s important to sense-check the outputs generated to ensure they are relevant and make any necessary updates. Privacy and security Generative AI can enhance efficiency, but it’s crucial to understand its associated risks to ensure responsible application. In an age where data is king, confidentiality and security have never been more important. It’s essential that anyone using AI understands the privacy guidelines of each programme to avoid leaking any sensitive data. This is particularly crucial when using large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT. Anonymising key data is the best way to safeguard the information to protect both the organisation and customers. Similarly, being aware of the cyber security risks of AI platforms and implementing robust security measures is vital.

AI in marketing: naughty or nice? So, it’s clear that with the right guardrails and precautions in place, AI can be transformative to marketing, both from a productivity and creative perspective. But are companies taking this too far? Marketers must strike a balance of using AI to enhance their work, without losing the sense of human emotion and authenticity that makes marketing outputs a success. For instance, Coca Cola’s recent Christmas campaign has sparked controversy by being entirely AI generated. While the company insisted that its updated ‘Holidays are Coming’ advert “links the brand’s rich heritage with its optimistic vision of the future,” the feedback has not been so positive. The campaign has been criticised for lacking emotion or creativity, something which marketers must be mindful of when using AI for their content.