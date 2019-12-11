Computer Weekly Buyer's Guide features list 2020

Computer Weekly Buyer’s Guides map the IT buying cycle of our readership onto relevant editorial that will inform and educate readers and help them in making the right buying decision.

The proposed schedule for H1 2020 is as follows:

Computing at the Edge Jan 7 - Jan 27 In this series of articles we will explore how IT architectures are being adapted to make use of local processing combined with cloud-based processing. For instance, heavy machinery may require local processing to run AI algorithms in order to make real time operational decisions, but this data is fed up to the cloud, for advanced analytics. What are the use cases, IT architectural issues, networking concerns, security/privacy implications of combining edge computing with public cloud computing?

Onsite/offsite and cloud-based disaster recovery Jan 28 - Feb 17 The big question for any organisation in terms of DR is what Recovery Time Objective (RTO) and Recovery Point Objective (RPO) they need and what level of performance they need when they recover. This governs whether disaster recovering is on-site, off-site, cloud or something that makes use of all of these. In this series of articles we will look at options for synchronously mirrored data centres; failing over to a virtual environment and second site; failing over to the cloud and a hybrid approach. By eliminating trust on a network, IT security is simplified. In essence, it means that there are more trusted interfaces, no more trusted users, no more trusted network packets and no more trusted applications. But to achieve this, the security architecture needs to ensure that all networked resources are accessed in a secure manner and access control is strictly enforced on a need to know basis. Tight monitoring of the environment is the third pillar of the zero trust model. We look at how organisations are moving from traditional network security to a zero trust architecture.

Network upgrades for cloud native infrastructure Mar 10 - Mar 30 As networking equipment rapidly evolves to being software-defined and cloud-native, there is growing interest in products and services for automating deployment, scaling resources and improving lifecycle management in order to accelerate service delivery, improve end-user experiences, and reduce infrastructure and operational costs in service delivery applications. We look at how computing is driving a revolution in networking.

Application modernisation Mar 31 - Apr 27 Unlike digital first organisations, traditional businesses have a wealth of enterprise applications built up over decades, many of which continue to run core business processes. In this series of articles we investigate how organisations are approaching the modernisation, replatforming and migration legacy applications. We look at the tools and technologies available, change management and the use of APIs and containerisation to make legacy functionality and data available to cloud-native applications.

Modernising public sector Apr 28 - May 18 As they become more digitised, the public sector is having to rethink the role of IT, shifting from an outsourced model and migrating applications from on-premise datacentres to the cloud. In this series we explore how public sector IT-powered services are moving from back-end processing to citizen facing digital services, making greater use of web transactions and apps, such as the rollout of online online patient records e-prescription in the health service. They are also modernising procurement, shifting away from large multi-year deals with the major public sector IT providers to make it easier to work with SME IT providers.

Datacentre cooling technologies May 19 - Jun 8 Every tweet or social media update uses CPU cycles, which uses a tiny amount of electricity and generates a tiny amount of heat. But multiply this a billion times, and datacentres can quickly overheat. The industry has shifted to and from air-cooling and water cooling methods of keeping the processors in datacentres at operating temperatures. Air-cooling is not a best fit for HPC installations, supercomputing, or machine learning workloads. There are also questions over the effectiveness of water-cooling and the environmental impact of waste datacentre water, leading to renewed interest in refrigerants. In this series of article we investigate how the datacentre industry is keeping chips cool