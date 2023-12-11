Computer Weekly Buyer's Guide feature list 2024

Computer Weekly Buyer’s Guides map the IT buying cycle of our readership onto relevant editorial that will inform and educate readers and help them in making the right buying decision.

On a three-week cycle, the publication runs a series of articles focused on a particular category of software/hardware/IT service. Articles appear in the features section of the Computer Weekly ezine, which can be downloaded as a PDF or viewed as an SEO-optimised Buyer’s Guide page on the Computer Weekly website.

The Buyer’s Guide PDF downloads point readers to the online Buyer’s Guide, where they will be able to access all the articles in one place, along with additional content, such as blog posts and related articles.

The editorial team updates the Buyer’s Guide schedule on a quarterly basis to ensure the chosen technologies are topical and to respond to short-term commercial opportunities.

Buyer’s Guides comprise three separate features, which combine to become a standalone piece of evergreen content that readers can refer back to.

Each part includes a written article, plus relevant background material, as well as exclusive online-only multimedia content and infographics.

Format of Computer Weekly Buyer’s Guides Market overview

This is an introduction to the topic covered in the Buyer’s Guide. The article will examine the nature of a given software/hardware/IT services product category, look at where it fits in the business, why users need it and which companies sell products in this category. Analyst perspective

Here, Computer Weekly invites leading IT analysts to submit relevant research that can help readers narrow down product choices with a shortlist of products they may wish to investigate further. Case study

At this stage in the buying cycle, the reader has a shortlist and may have given his/her technical people a brief to research the products in more detail, such as by following up customer references from the supplier. Computer Weekly supports this research with an in-depth case study, selected for its uniqueness, which illustrates best practices, technical and business drivers, lessons learnt and future plans of a successful IT project using one of the products shortlisted. Please email Cliff Saran for further details.

The proposed schedule for H1 2024 is as follows:

AI & Data science Jan 16 - Feb 5 In this series of articles we look at the software and hardware infrastructure IT departments need to support AI.

Security trends Feb 6 - Feb 26 How is IT security changing? What should CISOs be looking to put in place this year to help to minimise the risk of data loss and cybercrime?

Hybrid cloud management Feb 27 - Mar 18 While many organisations have a strategy to become cloud-native, there are many good reasons to run certain workloads on-premise or in a private cloud. We look at how IT departments can manage multi-cloud environments.

Sustainable IT strategy Mar 19 - Apr 22 Sustainability in business needs to be embedded in all departments. We explore how IT departments are working on becoming more sustainable and the software now available to businesses to manage sustainability initiatives.

Storage trends Apr 23 - May 20 There are a number of approaches IT leaders are taking to evolve their storage strategies beyond traditional file storage. We look at what is available in the public clouds; what else is possible in private clouds and the technology and applications driving changes to storage infrastructure.

Desktop IT management May 21 - Jun 17 There is now more choice than ever in providing a productive end user computing environment. With Windows 10 reaching end of support next year, we look at the options available to IT departments.