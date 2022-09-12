CISOs should spend on critical apps, cloud, zero-trust, in 2023

Although the global economy faces troubled times, we can expect no pause in cyber threats and attacks, so CISOs must direct investment towards technologies to protect customer-facing and revenue-generating workloads, and should consider increasing or defending their investment in critical applications and cloud security, zero-trust technology and operations during 2023, according to analyst house Forrester’s Planning guide 2023: security and risk.

The Security and risk guide is part of a wider series of 2023 investment forecasts produced by Forrester, which collectively suggest IT buyers and business leaders who plan for “business as usual” modest spending increases in 2023 will find themselves falling short, and in a turbulent global economy, advises that a more disciplined and precise approach will be needed to planning in order to “trim waste, experiment, and make bold, smart investments”.

“Leaders are faced with navigating a tumultuous business landscape defined by global unrest, supply chain instability and soaring inflation, as well as the ongoing aftermath of the pandemic,” said Sharyn Leaver, chief research officer at Forrester. “Tackling 2023 budget planning is a daunting task.”

Maxim Merritt, vice-president and research director at Forrester, said the surge in breaches, ransomware, legislation and third-party requirements since 2017 has already forced executives beyond the confines of the security function to recognise how important comprehensive cyber controls really are, which has led to an increase in budget and high demand for compliance and security pros at all levels of the organisation.

But as CISOs have become more relevant, they have also begun to face more challenges, such as a growing and unwieldy list of potential technologies and suppliers, staff and skills shortages, and extensive work and customisation to integrate security solutions appropriately.

This year and next, the macroeconomic headwinds mean CISOs will be under pressure to prioritise technologies that generate optimum value and will have their budgets scrutinised more closely.

Forrester is recommending CISOs to channel investment into these key areas of security technology:

Forrester’s report goes on to suggest that CISOs may wish to consider evaluating and running proofs of concept (PoCs) in the following areas:

Areas to consider reducing or avoiding investment in include: