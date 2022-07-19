CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to supply chain security
Organisations are increasingly taking the initiative when it comes to firming up their supply chain security. In this 15-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at data’s role in enabling faster response times, the challenges firms face in increasing their cyber resilience and how the role of the IT security leader has evolved.
Table Of Contents
- Looking at data’s role in helping firms’ response times.
- Why the US president’s order to improve cyber security has large ramifications.
- How the rise in cyber attacks on supply chains has expanded the role of IT security leaders.