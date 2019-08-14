CW+ Premium Content/CW Asia-Pacific
CW APAC: Trend Watch – Internet of Things
In this handbook, Computer Weekly looks at how APAC firms are putting the internet of things to good use in an increasingly connected world, yet technology integration and security concerns are holding back widespread adoption.
APAC IoT adoption improves amid challenges
More enterprises across the region are using the internet of things to track fleet vehicles and improve operations, but technology integration and security concerns are still holding back widespread adoption
How Microsoft is prepping manufacturers for Industry 4.0
Building on its manufacturing and technology knowhow, Microsoft has teamed up with industrial firms to support the growing demand for smart manufacturing capabilities
How UnaBiz is disrupting the IoT market in APAC
From offering low-cost connectivity to hardware design and integration services, the Singapore-based technology supplier is causing a stir in the internet-of-things market
