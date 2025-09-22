Can APAC telcos outmanoeuvre SIs and hyperscalers?

In a recent opinion piece, we explored why Asia-Pacific (APAC) telcos must embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to stay competitive. Now, we turn to a deeper challenge: the shifting power dynamics between telcos, hyperscalers and systems integrators (SIs), and what this means for enterprise transformation across the region.

Canalys forecasts that SIs will capture $43bn of telco-related services by 2029. This is not just new revenue – it’s money that telcos risk losing if they fail to evolve, a sign that those failing to adapt risk being relegated to the role of “dumb pipes”.

SIs: the new enterprise architects SIs are emerging as vital intermediaries between hyperscalers and enterprises, increasingly occupying territory that telcos have struggled to claim. Their advantage is contextual intelligence. SIs understand local regulations, industry-specific workflows and operational realities – capabilities that hyperscalers and traditional telcos often lack. Japan: NTT Data’s “Feet on the floor, eyes on AI” initiative helps manufacturers embed generative AI (GenAI) into the factory floor, showcasing their deep enterprise architecture expertise.

South Korea: Samsung SDS’s Cello Square platform uses GenAI to detect global logistics risks and optimise the supply chain, transforming how goods move globally.

Singapore: NCS’s S$130m AI initiative delivers strategic frameworks and industry-specific roadmaps across the Asia-Pacific, enabling enterprise-grade AI adoption. SIs are becoming enterprise AI architects as they translate hyperscaler capabilities into tailored solutions and capturing high-margin services telcos have long pursued.

Telcos at a crossroads Since the days of leased lines and multiprotocol label switching (MPLS) networks, telcos have been at the heart of enterprise connectivity. But in the AI era, the economics have shifted. Connectivity is commoditised, being priced per megabit, easily swapped and increasingly bundled into hyperscaler or SI-led solutions. Legacy networks, once a telco’s crown jewel, now hinder its ability to compete in a software-defined future. Telstra made early moves into the cloud, recognising the need to diversify. But like many telcos, it struggled to compete with the scale of hyperscalers and the specialisation of SIs. The result: limited traction in enterprise AI. Hyperscalers dominate cloud platforms. SIs orchestrate enterprise transformation. Telcos, unless they adapt, risk being relegated to passive infrastructure providers in a software-defined world Singtel, through NCS, provides enterprise-grade IT and AI services while its subsidiary Nxera develops next-generation, AI-optimised datacentres. This allows Singtel to enable enterprise AI adoption without directly competing with hyperscalers. Telcos must build or partner their way into enterprise AI value chains or risk being squeezed out. One striking example of telco-led innovation comes from China Telecom. Its Xirang platform hosts a 177-billion-parameter large language model distributed across 500 km of telecommunications infrastructure. For comparison, GPT-3.5 had 175 billion parameters. Unlike centralised hyperscaler models, Xirang integrates AI computing directly into the telecommunications fabric. This enables low-latency inference across distributed locations while maintaining data sovereignty. Through this AI integration, more than 160 AI applications have been deployed across 21 key sectors, including industrial manufacturing, transport, smart cities and agriculture, delivering measurable gains in efficiency, cost reduction and quality improvement for enterprises. Xirang shows how telcos can deliver enterprise capabilities that hyperscalers cannot easily replicate.