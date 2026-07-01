Myriota launches hybrid 5G satellite and cellular IoT network

Myriota has added cellular connectivity to its HyperPulse 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) and AssetHawk asset tracker device.

The satellite internet of things (IoT) connectivity firm said the field has historically served the most remote use cases, and to that end, it sees introducing cellular capability as a way to change the economics for a far broader asset class: trailers moving along transport corridors, generators rotating between sites, containers transitioning through ports before moving inland, and distributed infrastructure where assets are permanently split between connected and remote locations.

It added that such assets spend only part of their working life outside terrestrial coverage – enough to need satellite, but not enough to justify satellite-only economics. Moreover, Myriota cited data from ABI Research forecasting that IoT connections built on non-terrestrial network standards will grow from 2.08 million in 2024 to nearly 14 million by 2032, a 26.9% compound annual growth rate.

HyperPulse routes message automatically across networks based on availability and configuration. Compliant to 3GPP Release 17 standards and compatible with a growing ecosystem of standards-based silicon, HyperPulse delivers hybrid coverage across the US, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia, with more markets due to launch this year.

By combining HyperPulse’s low-power satellite connectivity with support for cellular networks, Myriota said it can deliver a hybrid service designed and priced for industrial IoT at scale. It also stressed that enhancing the platform with cellular lowers the blended cost per message by routing to the most cost-effective network.

The launch additionally expands the company’s addressable market, enabling “seamless” tracking of assets moving between cellular coverage and remote, zero-cell environments, a segment that Myriota said has been underserved by single-mode offerings.

The AssetHawk battery-powered asset tracker is the first device purpose-built to enable deployments on the hybrid HyperPulse network. Designed as an integration-ready device for providers, it includes Bluetooth Low Energy sensor integration, effectively turning a single tracker into a localised sensor hub.

AssetHawk is designed to provide a low-cost foundation for partners to build and deploy industrial IoT offerings at scale, delivering the lowest total cost of ownership for a hybrid tracker in the market. It also aims to address a longstanding industry challenge: making hybrid connectivity simple to deploy, manage and price.

In the round, the upgrades are claimed to remove the need to manage separate satellite and cellular providers, contracts and platforms. Myriota was confident that a single device on a single connectivity contract now covers the full operational geography of an asset, from urban logistics hubs to the most remote environments on Earth.

“For decades, vast numbers of remote and distributed operational assets have remained disconnected – not because the technology didn’t exist, but because the economics never worked,” said Myriota CEO Ben Cade. “HyperPulse changes that equation. For the first time, it’s commercially viable to connect almost any asset, anywhere, for less than a dollar per month. That’s not an incremental improvement, that’s a new market.”

Hybrid connectivity across HyperPulse and AssetHawk will be available later in July 2027.