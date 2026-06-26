SES, Tototheo global expand multi-orbit maritime services 

With connectivity increasingly becoming critical infrastructure for modern operations in the sector, Tototheo Globalhas has announced an expanded collaboration with satellite operator SES to deploy the latter’s FlexMaritime service across global markets.

Looking to support maritime, enterprise and government customers worldwide. Tototheo Global is a provider of connectivity and technology solutions. Through the integration of satellite communications, digital technologies and intelligent infrastructure, the company looks to offer reliable, secure and future-ready operations, saying that it is helping organisations to “navigate an increasingly connected world”.

According to SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh, space is the invisible backbone of the global data economy and national security. FlexMaritime is global connectivity system powered by the SES high-throughput satellite network and integrated terrestrial infrastructure. It looks to support merchant shipping owners and operators by enabling operational systems, simplifying service management and enhancing crew welfare through “seamless”, high-performance connectivity.

Under the multi-year agreement, SES said FlexMaritime will provide Tototheo Global with “high-performance” multi-orbit satellite and terrestrial connectivity. Combined with Tototheo Global’s industry expertise and global service capabilities, the combined solution will provide global maritime user worldwide to benefit from consistent, reliable connectivity that supports critical vessel operations while accelerating the adoption of data-driven and digitally enabled onboard services.

Tototheo Global said that this new connectivity will unlock critical use cases for users that need to rely on consistent, predictable bandwidth. This includes real-time vessel monitoring, route optimisation, remote maintenance support and enhanced crew welfare.

Through its global service organisation and technical expertise, Tototheo Global said that it will provide solution design, deployment, integration, network management, technical support and ongoing optimisation services.

It added that this will help users to maximise performance and operational value from their connectivity infrastructure, adding that such capabilities can empower ship owners and operators to drive greater efficiency, sustainability and safety across their fleets.

“This agreement with Tototheo Global underscores how SES enables global partners with scalable, future-ready maritime connectivity. FlexMaritime provides a robust operational foundation today while offering a seamless path to integrate multi-orbit networks and emerging technologies within a unified platform,” said Simon Maher, senior vice-president of maritime at SES.

Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, co-CEO of Tototheo Global, added: “Connectivity is increasingly becoming critical infrastructure for modern maritime operations. Through our expanded collaboration with SES, we are strengthening our ability to provide customers with flexible, high-performance connectivity solutions that support operational continuity, enable digital transformation, and help unlock greater value across their fleets.”

The move represents SES’s latest foray into maritime in 2026. It revealed in March that it will deploy meoSphere, a next-generation medium Earth orbit (MEO) satellite network designed to significantly boost the company’s capacity for connectivity across ocean routes.

Targeted for operation by 2030, meoSphere is described by SES as representing a flexible, multi-mission satellite network designed to adapt, scale and evolve with the needs of government and commercial customers in aviation and maritime.

It is built to deliver fibre-equivalent throughput to support passenger connectivity, crew communications and operational systems simultaneously across ocean routes where coverage gaps are not an option. It is said to offer a high-performance connectivity layer based on a 5G-NTN network suited to customers seeking path diversity and extended network reach.