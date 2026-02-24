AIDA Cruises fleet sets sail with OpenRoaming for Wi-Fi connectivity

AIDA Cruises has engaged Cisco Services to deploy Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) OpenRoaming technology across its fleet.

The cruise industry is currently experiencing rapid growth, but from a networking perspective, ships operate in some of the most challenging environments and remote locations in the world, and with Wi-Fi a staple of any modern holiday offering, AIDA Cruises’ wireless network needs to operate 24/7, span 12-20, manage densely packed connections, and sustain them as users move around the ship.

The WBA’s overall stated aim is to drive “seamless”, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem, and AIDA is the first cruise brand to introduce OpenRoaming at sea, offering what it calls “seamless” Wi-Fi for staff and passengers as they move around ships, wherever they are in the open sea.

OpenRoaming is designed to offer an automatic and secure connection of billions of devices to millions of Wi-Fi networks, providing a global standards-led approach, removing public-guest Wi-Fi connectivity barriers, and bringing greater convenience and security to the wireless ecosystem.

The WBA insists that OpenRoaming can simplify Wi-Fi, much like the cellular roaming experience. It says companies that join WBA OpenRoaming can allow end-users to automatically connect on any Wi-Fi network managed by a federation member. This, it claims, creates a world where Wi-Fi users move from one network to another without needing to constantly re-register or sign in.

The OpenRoaming framework and standards are based on a number of key features. For cloud federation, this consists of a global database of networks and identities, dynamic discovery and the Wireless Roaming Intermediary Exchange.

AIDA Cruises is using the Cisco Wireless family of products to enable OpenRoaming across 11 ships, including Cisco Wireless 9800 series controllers and the Cisco Wireless 9100 series access points. The OpenRoaming AIDA network supports operational systems, entertainment and safety. It also provides critical guest services including the onboard information portal for daily programmes, next port information, onboard chat and booking services.

Implemented as part of a broader modernisation of AIDA Cruises’ network architecture, the WBA says OpenRoaming can enable a “frictionless” user experience by eliminating repeated logins in future, supporting seamless, secure Wi-Fi access for passengers and ship staff.

Passengers can connect instantly to Wi-Fi using pre-existing profiles, removing the need for login screens, and enjoy a consistent connectivity experience as they move around the ship. Users with OpenRoaming natively on their phone, via an existing profile or their preferred app, can access Wi-Fi automatically with no usernames or passwords, safe in the knowledge that the connection is secure.

OpenRoaming is also claimed to support uninterrupted streaming and social sharing for guests, and reliable connectivity for crew workflows throughout vessels, including mission-critical tasks such as servicing and safety-related tasks.

The onboard experience was validated on the first ship fitted out as part of a 14-day repeatable dry-dock programme, in which AIDA and Cisco Services executed a complete network overhaul within a tight window of opportunity before returning the ship to sea.

Commenting on the deployment, AIDA Cruises CIO Gordon Poppe said: “We’re in the middle of the open ocean, but we actually exceed the connection standards you would experience in many places on land. If you’re on a FaceTime call and you move around the ship from deck to deck, you will always be connected and won’t drop. Connectivity is not only about being connected to the internet, but it’s also being able to connect to our digital touch points on board, from the minute you enter the ship.”

Tiago Rodrigues, president and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, added: “Cruise guests want connectivity that feels effortless and secure from the moment they step onboard to access ship services and use their own devices. With their OpenRoaming profile, they can even seamlessly connect to OpenRoaming-enabled Wi-Fi at each port and city they visit.

“AIDA Cruises is showing how open, interoperable Wi-Fi roaming can remove friction at scale, improve the guest experience and support operational performance in one of the most demanding connectivity environments.”