CFIT is ‘shaking up business models’ with UK government backing

After finishing off coalitions focused on open finance, digital ID and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) access to finance, the Center for Financial Innovation and Technology (CFIT) is now entering the second phase of its open property coalition.

The government wants to transform the archaic homebuying and selling process, which costs the economy nearly £1bn a year. CFIT is tasked with bringing together the public and private sector organisations required to make this happen successfully.

Through a roadmap, CFIT and the open property coalition are attempting to transform the home buying and selling sector, and such is the potential transformational impact, the sector is preparing for a “scary” shake-up.

“One surveyor told us, ‘this is quite scary’,” CFIT CEO Anna Wallace told Computer Weekly. “This is because it’s about shaking up a system and business models that have existed for a very long time.”

She said there are some really “stark facts” around property. “It takes 22 weeks to buy a house and one in three purchases fall through before completion,” said Wallace. “Consumers feel they are at the centre of this, and they are constantly having to share their information.”

This, CFIT’s latest coalition, is now entering its second phase after working with the coalition to identify a consensus on what it can do and map this out. Part of this involved identifying the data sets that were being used by the market and data clusters, which are reusable collections of data which could be used for various purposes. “We’re beginning to identify data attributes that are most used across the buying and selling process,” said Wallace.

Phase two has now begun. CFIT said: “This will now proceed with the discovery phase, prototyping and implementation. This will explore interoperability models, governance frameworks, liability structures and smart data-enabled transaction flows.”

Government appointment The organisation was set up following a recommendation in the 2021 government-commissioned Kalifa report on UK fintech, which was put together by former Worldpay CEO Ron Kalifa. CFIT was set up following a recommendation in the 2021 Kalifa report, put together on request of the government by former Worldpay CEO Ron Kalifa. Its task is to support the scaling if financial innovation and fintech. Wallace told Computer Weekly: “ CFIT was set up following a recommendation in the 2021 Kalifa report, put together on request of the government by former Worldpay CEO Ron Kalifa. Its task is to support the scaling if financial innovation and fintech. “CFIT’s job is really to look to convert big policy ambitions around financial innovation into prototypes that can be scaled,” said Wallace. She described it as a “neutral space where the public and private sectors can work together to create coalitions to support problem solving and the identification of opportunities.” “CFIT brings together government, industry, regulators and technology platforms,” she added. “We are not a permanent market actor, but we are here for a specific intervention.” The government recently awarded CFIT a further £1m, which will see it through to March 2027, while NatWest confirmed further investment. Wallace is no stranger to fintech and its regulation. She spent 10 years at the Financial Conduct Authority. During that period, one of her achievements was to set up the finance regulator’s innovation hub, the regulatory sandbox. She then moved on to the Gates Foundation to help them with a digital financial inclusion strategy. Today she leads a “lean machine” at CFIT. “There are about 10 of us,” said Wallace. The CFIT also has “quite a strong board”, she added, because it is a recipient of public funding. But the coalitions it sets up allow it to punch above its weight and give it the resources to carry out complex projects. It also receives pro-bono support from coalition partners in legal and professional services, banking, and fintech, she said. CFIT identifies the most appropriate partners for its various projects. “While the component parts are all the same, the various actors may be different,” said Wallace. The first coalition was all about open finance, the second one looked at company digital ID, and the third SME access to finance. “Now we’re into open property,” she said.