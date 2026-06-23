nLighten CEO Dawn Childs on edge datacentres and sovereignty

nLighten’s £15m refurbishment of its Bristol datacentre shows one section of the market placing its bets on relatively small edge infrastructure targeted at specific local tech-heavy customers.

Following the launch of the Aztec West facility, we spoke to nLighten CEO Dawn Childs, who has a background working for the National Grid and in datacentre development and operations. She is a strong champion of women and young people in engineering.

She spoke to Computer Weekly about the practical realities of the UK market, the disconnect between the government’s artificial intelligence (AI) growth ambitions and energy availability in grid-constrained regions, data sovereignty concerns, and the technical limitations of retrofitting legacy commercial properties for high-density graphics processing unit (GPU) racks.

You recently gave evidence to the Environmental Audit Committee on the UK’s AI growth zone policy. What do you think is the realistic pipeline for datacentre capacity, given the government’s expectations? The government’s expectation of multiple gigawatts is nonsense. With UK power costing roughly four times more than in the Nordics or the US, running a 100MW facility here would cost a quarter of a billion pounds more a year in power. Of the 119 applications currently in planning or under construction, we will realistically see only about two gigawatts reach the market by the middle of the next decade, not 50GW. The growth we get here will be purely organic or sovereign.

How does the retail colocation business model differ from hyperscale development under these constraints? In retail colocation, we have to “build and they will come” to support the local ecosystem. You cannot wait for customers to line up. In contrast, the hyperscale market is different. These are billion-pound facilities; operators will not break ground on a 100MW site in the hope of leasing it – they wait until they have secured an anchor customer for a build-to-suit project.

What is driving enterprises back to edge datacentres, and how does data sovereignty fit into this shift? A decade ago, there was a massive migration off-premises to larger datacentres and then to the cloud. Now we are seeing a movement back to the edge. Enterprises are concerned about the US Cloud Act and want to keep their data physically within their local jurisdiction. As a European-headquartered company, we provide that close-coupled, connected, sovereign local compute that global players cannot match. “Of the 119 [UK datacentre] applications currently in planning or under construction, we will realistically see only about two gigawatts reach the market by the middle of the next decade, not 50GW” Dawn Childs, nLighten

If there is US software in your servers, or global equipment dependencies, doesn’t a backdoor risk remain regardless of where the facility is headquartered? The concept of sovereign AI is ill-defined. You can never fully get away from the global supply chain. It is up to companies to define their sovereign requirements and do their own diligence. However, partnering with a company headquartered in Europe means workloads are not constantly shifted globally for efficiency, and that gives you a greater sense of control.