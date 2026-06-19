Scotland officially launches own NHS app

The Scottish health service has launched its own version of the NHS app, allowing people to access their personal health information.

The MyCare.scot app was previously only available as a web-based service when launched in December 2025 in NHS Lanarkshire, with a national roll-out beginning in April 2026.

However, the Scottish NHS has now made the service available as an app which can be downloaded onto smartphones through the App Store or Google Play.

Scotland aims for the app to act as a digital front door to health and care services, with the goal of creating the most “comprehensive health and care app in the UK”. Currently, users are able to view their medications and allergies, personal details such as address and their Community Health Index (CHI) number, check vaccination history and find local health services. Over time, the plan is to continuously add new features as the app develops, also integrating social care into the app.

Scottish health secretary Angela Constance said making the app downloadable on smartphones is an “important milestone in this government’s programme to give people a single, secure digital access point to their personal health information”.

She added: “I am clear that our NHS in Scotland will never be for sale. That is why the app has been developed in the public sector, protecting the privacy of patient medical records and ensuring best value for the taxpayer.

“Over time, MyCare.scot will make it easier to manage appointments, reduce the need for patients to retell their story, order prescriptions, and gain access to the information they need to help them stay well and supported. It will also be integrated with Scotland’s social care and social work system.”

The Scottish government is taking a multi-year iterative approach to the app development, initially focusing on secondary care and the busiest services. However, according to the MyCare.scot planning document, once the “service is ready, we will extend the service to include integration with other parts of the health and social care systems including GP practices, pharmacy, social work and social care”.

In 2027, it anticipates adding digital appointments and communications, while NHS boards and councils develop an onboarding pathway.

“As more organisations are onboarded they will immediately benefit from the additional national features providing a consistent service. However, this is a journey, and there will be variation at a local level as services come online,” the planning document said. “For example, NHS boards, in particular, will prioritise their services based on local need and digital maturity. However, we expect all national priority services to be enabled by the end of 2028.”

The app is being delivered as part of the Digital Front Door programme which is run by Public Services Delivery Scotland in partnership with Scottish government and the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA).

Commenting on the roll-out, COSLA health and social care spokersperson and councillor Paul Kelly said the launch is a “significant step forward in our shared ambition with the Scottish government to improve outcomes across health, social work and social care”.

He added: “Crucially, this is just the beginning. Work is already ongoing to expand MyCare.scot into social work and social care, advancing our vision of truly integrated, person-centred services. This will give people across Scotland greater choice and control over their care, helping to build a more sustainable system fit for the digital age.”