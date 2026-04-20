Scottish Labour’s 2026 manifesto vows to upskill and invest in tech

Scottish Labour’s 2026 election manifesto pledges to improve the NHS with technology and more digital adoption funding for business, as well as expand the country’s Techscaler programme.

The manifesto, which comes ahead of the 2026 Scottish Parliament Election in May, has a heavy focus on the NHS and its improvement.

This includes speeding up work on Scotland’s own NHS app, and ensuring every health board can use the app within 100 days of the election and create a virtual hospital programme which allows patients to attend outpatient consultations from their homes, along with the creation of a single patient record.

“For too long, Scotland’s NHS has remained stuck in the analogue age,” the manifesto said. “Scottish Labour will realise the benefits of modern technology and digital working.”

Labour also promised to expand the use of wearable technology, allowing patients to monitor their conditions and take action without the need to see a GP and invest in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled scanners.

The numerous digital initiatives will be funded by a £680m pot specifically for digital and technological improvements in the NHS, according to the manifesto.