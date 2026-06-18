Interview: Emmanuel Frenehard, chief digital officer, Sanofi

Emmanuel Frenehard, chief digital officer (CDO) at biopharmaceutical giant Sanofi, recognises that the CDO role often means different things in different companies.

At Sanofi, it was decided that the role would be an all-encompassing position, overseeing business applications, infrastructure, cyber security, data, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital services. There are also professionals in Frenehard’s team who cover research and development, manufacturing and commercial activities.

“But there’s a common thread – and that’s our intention to save time for patients,” he says.

“We’ve set ourselves this ambition – which is not mathematically tracked – to say, can we halve the time of drug development? Because it takes 10 to 12 years to create a new drug and take it to patients, and 90% of drugs fail. What if, through the power of data, digital, AI and software development, you could reduce that time to five to six years?”

Frenehard describes his role as humbling. Drug development failure rates can be as high as 90%, which has important commercial ramifications, but also, more importantly, health implications for patients. He says it’s a privilege to lead the team that works to find potentially life-changing answers to challenging scientific questions.

“It’s a job where you feel like you have a lot of responsibilities, because you certainly don’t want to fail, and there are difficulties because we work in a slow-moving industry,” he says.

“If you’re going to do an experiment on finding new biomarkers for patients, you’re going to need a certain amount of patient data that might include biopsies and blood samples, and it might take a couple of years to validate the hypothesis, so the cycles are very lengthy.”

Embracing the opportunity Frenehard has been Sanofi CDO since September 2023, having originally joined the organisation in 2020. He previously worked at media and entertainment specialists iFlix and Walt Disney. “I thought media was great and I believe in the power of entertainment,” he says. “We all live difficult lives, and I felt like there’s an escapism that you have when you watch a movie or sports. There’s a moment where all your worries are gone, and so I always thought delivering that content was a noble mission.” “We’ve set ourselves this ambition [to] halve the time of drug development. Because it takes 10 to 12 years to create a new drug and take it to patients, and 90% of drugs fail. What if, through the power of data, digital, AI and software development, you could reduce that time to five to six years?” Emmanuel Frenehard, Sanofi However, when Frenehard was contacted about the role at Sanofi, he recognised that the chance to improve patient life opportunities was an even nobler mission. “It was something new. I wanted to see whether I could be effective in a fresh industry. I think it’s good to test yourself,” he says. “So, that was the pull, and you quickly realise that the sense of urgency is very strong. And that’s where all the tools and all the things that I was able to learn when I was in media, such as prototyping, failing fast, doing minimal viable products, and agile ways of working, became pertinent in this industry.” Three-and-a-half years into the CDO role, Frenehard points to achievements in two areas – people and technology. Regarding the human component, he says bringing a team together comprising professionals from multiple disciplines is a complex but necessary task. “We came with this idea of saying that everybody can be stronger together when they work across one digital organisation,” he says. “Creating that sense of teamwork has been a big accomplishment for me, because we didn’t have that before. It’s all about the notion of one team rowing in the same direction. This team might have different convictions and points of view, but they pull together for the benefit of moving in one common direction.”

Leading digital transformation Sanofi was founded in 1973, although the formation came from the combination of a diverse group of companies dating back to the 19th century. In the contemporary era, Frenehard says the company has continued to grow, with the firm today employing more than 83,000 people across 70 countries. “I like to say Sanofi is a company with a heritage of 53 years of acquisitions that were never integrated successfully,” he says, referring to his achievements in technology. “Now, as an organisation, we’re running on a single data lake – but when I started this job, we had what I call data dumps. Everybody had one, and you started thinking, ‘How can I even get insights from this data?’” We wanted to be able to take advantage of AI, whether it be predictive, prescriptive, and now generative, because we knew that if we took the linear path that our peers have taken, it would take us a long time. We had to find ways to leapfrog our competitors Emmanuel Frenehard, Sanofi Frenehard says data must be treated as a continuum in the biopharmaceutical industry, through which unstructured or unorganised data is turned into meaningful insights. “That’s tricky when the molecules you discover are treated in different data dumps with different naming conventions,” he says. “Getting that process right was a big element for us, and we wanted to be able to take advantage of AI, whether it be predictive, prescriptive, and now generative, because we knew that if we took the linear path that our peers have taken, it would take us a long time. We had to find ways to leapfrog our competitors.” Frenehard says cultural change was the key factor to making this leap successfully. His digital team adopted agile working at scale and built accelerators that allowed the organisation to recruit great digital talent, even from high-profile technology firms. “These professionals had the opportunity to work much like they were in a startup,” he says. Today, these accelerators employ 150 people who build digital products for the company. Frenehard says he took the lessons from his earlier leadership experiences and focused the firm’s innovations on consumers. “We became very patient-centric. We have apps for patients that we’ve built to support them in their treatment,” he says. “We’re not trying to sell them anything – we’re trying to help them in their healing journey. Many of our drugs are for chronic treatments, which means, as a patient, that you’re going to medicate potentially for your entire life. And so, how can we ensure that you do that in a way that you don’t find intrusive? Can a digital companion app help you with that process? As a team, we adjust little things to improve the quality of life of patients.”

Scaling emerging technology Frenehard accompanied his cultural change programme with a focus on improving underlying technology systems. He says 53 years of marginal rationalisation and many acquisitions meant the company had to deal with a heavy weight of IT systems. “We’ve moved that legacy,” he says. “We’re now entering the era of AI coding, where we can modernise that legacy at a pace we never expected. So, I’m thankful for the moment that we’re in, because I’ve got a lot of IT baggage to deal with.” Read more interviews with life sciences digital leaders Bernhard Seiser, vice-president of digital, data and IT, AOP Health: With long experience of tech in the life sciences sector, AOP’s digital leader is building a foundation for further data insights in all areas of the business.

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