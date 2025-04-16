Interview: Markus Schümmelfeder, CIO, Boehringer Ingelheim

Markus Schümmelfeder has spent more than a decade looking for ways to help biopharmaceutical giant Boehringer Ingelheim exploit digital and data. He joined the company in February 2014 as corporate vice-president in IT and became CIO in April 2018.

“It was a natural evolution,” he says. “Over time, you see what can be done as a CIO and have an ambition to make things happen. This job opportunity came around and it was when digitisation began. I saw many possibilities arising that were not there before.”

Schümmelfeder says the opportunity to become CIO was terrific timing: “It was a chance to bring technology into the company, to make more use of data, and evolve the IT organisation from being a service deliverer into a real enabler. My aim for all the years I’ve been with Boehringer is to integrate IT into the business community.”

Now, as the company’s 54,000 employees use more data than ever before across the value chain, including research, manufacturing, marketing and sales, Schuemmelfeder’s aim is being realised. He says professionals across the business understand technology is crucial to effective operational processes: “It’s about bringing us close together to make magic happen.”

Establishing the vision Schümmelfeder says one of his key achievements since becoming CIO is leading the company on a data journey. His vision supported the company’s progress along this pathway. “I went to the board and said, ‘This is what we should do, what we want to do, what makes sense, and what we perceive will be necessary for the future’,” he says. “We started that process roughly five years ago and everyone knows how important data is today.” Making the transition to a data-enabled organisation is far from straightforward. Rather than being focused on creating reports, Schümmelfeder says his vision aimed to show people across the organisation how they could exploit information assets effectively. One of the key tenets for success has been standardisation. “This is a fundamental force, and the team has done good work here,” he says. “10 years ago, we had between 4,500 and 5,000 systems across the organisation. Today, we have below 1,000. So, we reduced our footprint by 80%, which is a great accomplishment.” Standardisation has allowed the IT team to deliver another part of Schümmelfeder’s vision – a platform-based approach to digitisation. Rather than investing in point solutions to solve specific business challenges, the platform approach uses cloud-based services to help people “jump start topics” as the business need arises. The crucial technological foundation for this shift to standardisation has been the cloud, particularly Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and a range of consolidated enterprise services, such as Red Hat OpenShift, Kubernetes, Atlassian Jira and Confluence, Databricks, and Snowflake. Schümmelfeder says the result is a flexible, scalable IT resource across all business activities. “You can create a cloud environment in minutes,” he says. “You can have an automated test environment that is directly attached and ready to use. You can create APIs immediately on the platform. We want people to deliver solutions at a faster pace, rather than creating individual solutions again and again.”

Building a platform Boehringer recently announced the launch of its One Medicine Platform, powered by the Veeva Development Cloud. The unified platform combines data and processes, enabling Boehringer to streamline its product development. Schümmelfeder says the technology plays a crucial enabling role. The One Medicine Platform is integrated with Boehringer’s data ecosystem, Dataland, which helps employees make data-driven decisions that boost organisational performance. Dataland has been running since 2022. The ecosystem collates data from across the company and makes it available securely for professionals to run simulations and data analyses. “In the research and development space for medicine, there was nothing like a solid enterprise platform,” says Schümmelfeder, referring to his company’s relationship with Veeva. “We had about 50, maybe even more, tools that were often not interconnected. If you wanted to replicate data from one service to another, you’d have to download the data, copy and paste, and so on. That approach is tedious.” The One Medicine Platform allows Boehringer to connect data across functions, optimise trial efficiency around its research sites, and accelerate the delivery of new medicines to treat currently incurable diseases. Schümmelfeder says the Veeva technology gives the business the edge it requires. “We saw we were slower than our competitors in executing clinical trials. We thought we could be much better. We wanted to look for a new way of executing clinical trials, and we needed to discuss our processes and potentially redefine and change them based on the platform approach,” he says. “We chose Veeva because it was the most capable technology to help us deliver the spirit of a platform. It’s also an evolving technology with good future potential.”

Embracing data innovation Schümmelfeder says the data platform he’s pioneered is helping Boehringer explore emerging technologies. One key element is Apollo, a specialist approach to artificial intelligence (AI), allowing employees to select from 40 large language models (LLMs) to explore their use cases and exploit data safely. He says this large number of LLMs allows Boehringer employees to select the best model for a specific use case. Alongside mainstream models like Google Gemini and Open AI’s ChatGPT, the company uses niche models dedicated to research that can deliver more appropriate answers than general models. Schümmelfeder says Boehringer does not develop models internally. He says the rapid pace of AI development makes it more sensible to dedicate IT resources to other areas. The company’s staff can use approved models and tools to undertake data-led research in several key areas: “We have a toolbox staff can dip into when they realise an idea or use case.” He outlines three specific AI-enabled use cases: Genomic Lens generates new insights that enable scientists to discover new disease mechanisms in human DNA; the company uses algorithms and historical data to identify the right populations for clinical trials quickly and effectively; and Smart Process Development, which applies machine learning and genetic algorithms to create productivity boosts in biopharmaceutical processes. “My aim for all the years I’ve been with Boehringer is to integrate IT into the business community” Markus Schümmelfeder, Boehringer Ingelheim Another key area of research and development is assessing the potential power of quantum computing. Schümmelfeder suggests Boehringer has one of the strongest quantum teams in Europe. He recognises that other digital and business leaders might feel the company’s commitment is ahead of the adoption curve. “And I would say, ‘Yes, you’re right’, but then you need to understand how this technology works. We are helping to make breakthroughs, to bring code to the industry and to discover how we will use quantum. So, we have a strong team that brings a lot to the table to help this area evolve,” he says. “I’m convinced quantum computing will be a huge gamechanger for the pharma industry once the technology can be used and set into operations. That situation is why I believe you have to be involved in quantum early to understand how it works. You need to bring knowledge into the organisation and be part of making quantum work.” While Schümmelfeder acknowledges Boehringer isn’t pursuing true quantum research yet, the company has built relationships with other technology specialists, such as Google Research. He says these developments are the foundations for future success in key areas, such as understanding product toxicity: “It’s relatively early, but you can see the investment. I hope we can see the first real use cases by the end of this decade.”