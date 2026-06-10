London not calling as planning regs mar mobile development

Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) is calling for UK planning rules to be updated to ensure mobile network operators can provide reliable coverage in London after warning that planning delays are putting the capital’s mobile growth at risk as buildings that currently host mobile equipment are redeveloped.

VMO2 said it has been forced to switch off dozens of cell sites across the capital as current planning regulations mean operators can be ordered to remove infrastructure within 18 months, while replacement sites can take years to secure.

This means mobile operators are having to remove equipment from buildings faster than it can be replaced, resulting in a slow erosion of mobile coverage and capacity in parts of London. This is leaving busy areas blighted by poor quality communication, despite operators being ready to deploy new sites.

Current planning regulations allow developers looking to rebuild or revamp a building that currently houses mobile equipment to serve a mobile operator with a “notice to quit” within 18 months, even though, on average, it takes more than two years to replace a site.

Moreover, while planning red tape holds up the deployment of masts in various locations, VMO2 emphasised that in London, there are typically few viable alternative sites nearby or lengthy approval processes for sites that are suitable, which is causing coverage gaps and weak mobile signals for customers.

Explaining that it was “sounding the alarm” on the issue, VMO2 said it was acting after being told to vacate key sites in the City and West End, leaving high footfall areas with reduced coverage despite the operator having the equipment and investment ready to deploy new sites and plug the gaps.

Mobile connectivity overlooked in planning process The company stressed that operators are experiencing delays in securing approval for replacement locations, which means alternative sites are not being found fast enough. And, citing data from UK trade union Unison, it suggested that with just one in five planning departments across the UK fully staffed, delays in decision-making are leaving many areas without sufficient coverage. Mobile operators are being hit by a double whammy as developers force them to remove mobile equipment while also bringing more people into an area, all of whom rely on their phones Robert Joyce, VMO2 To compound the problem, VMO2 believes that many new developments are being built with little consideration of their impact on mobile connectivity. It added that while tall buildings may block existing masts and bring more people into an area – most of whom will want to use their phones – developers are not required to assess how a project will impact mobile services or support operators in finding alternative sites. This, argued the operator, is creating a perfect storm for mobile connectivity in London, which now has fewer than seven 5G sites per 10,000 people – according to a study from UK mobile trade body Mobile UK – lagging behind other major cities and falling short of what’s needed for a thriving capital. The trade association also recently published a report that found small changes to the planning system could unlock up to £230bn for the economy by 2035 while freeing up local authority planning teams to tackle other issues like housebuilding.