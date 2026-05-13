SAP SE
Sapphire 2026: SAP heralds dawn of ‘autonomous enterprise’
SAP CEO Christian Klein and his top team trumpeted the advent of the ‘autonomous enterprise‘ during the opening keynote at the supplier’s global Sapphire event in Orlando
Christian Klein, SAP’s chief executive officer, led with a picture of a three-eared unicorn during the opening keynote at SAP’s global Sapphire event in Orlando.
In the main press statement for the event, he added some context: “For the mission-critical processes of our customers, ‘almost right’ just isn’t good enough.
“By uniting SAP Business AI Platform with SAP Autonomous Suite, we anchor AI agents in the business processes, data and governance so they can deliver accurate, compliant and secure outcomes, unlocking new sources of revenue and meaningful cost savings.”
The no-frills keynote was balanced across the supplier’s top team. Philipp Herzig, chief technology officer; Muhammad Alam, executive board member responsible for product engineering; and Sebastian Steinhaeuser, chief operating officer carried what came across as a collective argument.
They were also joined onstage by SAP customers JP Morgan Chase, with its chief financial officer, Jeremy Barnum; H&M, with its chief digital and information officer, Ellen Svanström; and partner representative Rob Fisher, global head of advisory.
What the supplier styles as an Autonomous Enterprise includes an AI platform for, avowedly, building, contextualising and governing agents. This is said to add up to an “autonomous suite that executes core business operations and a new user experience” that obviates the need to switch applications, or even be in them.
The so-called autonomous suite will deploy more than 50 Joule Assistants across the gamut of business applications, covering finance, supply chain, procurement, human capital management and customer experience. Joule has been SAP’s term for its generative AI technology since September 2023.
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These assistants will, it is said, automate end-to-end processes. One example the supplier gave is an Autonomous Close Assistant that can, it is claimed, compress the financial close process from weeks to days by automating journal entries, reconciliation and error resolution.
The company said it will bring its Business Technology Platform (BTP) and its Business Data Cloud under the banner of its SAP Business AI Platform as a single, governed environment. BTP is SAP’s platform-as-a-service product that has provided a development and runtime environment for building cloud-based enterprise applications.
An SAP Knowledge Graph system, which is said to give AI agents a map of business entities, processes and relationships across a customer’s SAP landscape, will add specific business context, according to the supplier.
SAP is also launching Joule Studio as what it describes as its AI-first system for building enterprise agents, applications and agentic workflows.
Agentic AI fund
The company announced a €100m fund for SAP partners to help customers deploy SAP-built AI assistants and agents. The fund is also available to partners that extend or build new partner agents on the new SAP Business AI Platform using Joule Studio, the supplier said.
SAP also highlighted a raft of partnerships it believes to be strategic. Two are with Palantir and Accenture for data migration, and another is with agentic AI specialist Conduct for cloud enterprise resource planning migrations.
It is also collaborating with Anthropic, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft, as well as Mistral AI and Cohere, to deliver what were described as sovereign model options on SAP’s cloud infrastructure.
The supplier will endeavour to say what these and other announcements will mean for SAP customers in Europe next week in Madrid, from 20-21 May.