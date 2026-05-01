Telxius taps Synamedia Quortex Switch to support multi-CDN growth

Telxius has enhanced its content delivery network (CDN) to give content providers the ability to dynamically switch between CDNs in real time.

With strategic global points of presence, Telxius’s carrier-grade CDN is directly integrated into its Tier 1 IP high-capacity backbone and submarine cable systems, providing what is claimed to be high performance, reliability and security.

This integration is attributed with enabling full end-to-end control of traffic delivery, allowing for rapid infrastructure scaling and ensuring cost-efficiency across the entire CDN deployment. Additionally, Telxius is an IP transit provider for ISPs that reach millions of users worldwide.

The global connectivity provider is aiming to achieve its video service objectives through integrating Synamedia’s multi-CDN management platform to enable content providers to adopt a flexible, scalable, multi-CDN strategy. The net result is said to be that providers can improve streaming quality, resilience and cost-efficiency while extending their reach to millions of viewers worldwide through a more agile, scalable content network.

Synamendia says that with its Quortex Switch multi-CDN management platform, content providers can use content steering to “seamlessly switch viewers between CDNs based on quality of experience (QoE) and cost, expanding their coverage to reach and target new audiences.

Launched in March 2025, Quortex Switch is a software as a service-based tool intended to simplify the design and management of multi-CDN systems supporting high-quality streaming and providing disaster recovery. Based on the content steering industry standards, it seeks to eliminate traditional client dependencies, resulting in instant deployment without modifying any players or apps.

Compared with other CDNs that are selectors tied to static rules or software development kit) integrations, Quortex Switch dynamically optimises traffic based on real-time QoE, network conditions and cost. It delivers mid-stream switching for what are assured to be uninterrupted viewing experiences, and offers open-standard application programming interfaces for the onboarding of new CDNs.

Read more about networking for media and broadcast Cintegral taps Taara connectivity for real-time live media production: Networking service from Google Moonshot allows directors and crew members to digitally collaborate in real time during a shoot using light-based connectivity instead of relying on cable-based infrastructure.

Net Insight introduces programmable video production network: Capability designed to make large-scale IP-based live production infrastructures more predictable and controllable, enabling secure and automated IP interconnection without reverting to SDI gateways.

BT, Broadpeak intro multicast tech to enhance network video streaming: UK’s leading network provider teams with content delivery network firm to enhance live video streaming quality and reliability using adaptive bit rate and multicast-assisted unicast delivery technology.

Orange, Synamedia join forces to expand multi-CDN reach: Video software provider teams with global telco to improve network performance for streaming providers to deliver content more smoothly and reach more viewers, especially in the Middle East and Africa.

Synamedia claims that such capabilities give companies like Telxius no less than “unmatched” agility, resilience and delivery efficiency at scale. It added that for the industry, this further enables a shift away from static, single-CDN or manually managed multi-CDN models towards a more intelligent, software-driven approach.

“Not all CDNs are equal and, in my experience, no single CDN can consistently deliver the best performance, cost efficiency and capacity across every region, every network and every moment in time,” said Robin Oakley, senior director of Edge CDN solutions at Synamedia, speaking to Computer Weekly. “Issues happen, traffic patterns are unpredictable, audience demand shifts rapidly and the cost of delivery – particularly for live and large-scale streaming – continues to increase. Delivery becomes something that can be continuously optimised rather than hard-wired.

“What this partnership addresses is the need for real-time control and flexibility, and being able to adapt seamlessly to changing conditions,” he said. “As streaming continues to scale globally and more core national broadcasters transition to streaming, this kind of agility will be essential – not just to maintain quality of experience, but to ensure that delivery remains economically sustainable. We’re enabling content providers to dynamically target and optimise delivery based on live conditions, whether that’s quality of experience, network performance or cost. Crucially, this can be done without complex integrations or changes to existing applications.”

Mónica Martínez, Telxius chief marketing officer, added: “Our carrier-grade CDN leverages our extensive global infrastructure to deliver superior performance, reliability and security. Now, with the addition of Quortex Switch, our content provider customers will be able to take their streaming services to the next level, enhancing the QoE for streaming viewers as well as end-to-end control.”