Cintegral taps Taara connectivity for real-time live media production

Just weeks after first revealing what it called a “breakthrough approach” to commercial communications and connectivity infrastructure in the form of the “world’s first” wireless communication platform based on optical phased arrays, Taara has announced that its light-based wireless optical connectivity (WOC) technology will power Cintegral’s ST 2110 Fiber over-Air, enabling real-time TV and media production workflows on remote sets where cable-based infrastructure is unfeasible.

A graduate of X and Google’s Moonshot Factory, Taara has developed technology that uses beams of light to extend high-speed internet to places where traditional infrastructure is difficult to deploy.

Its first system, Taara Lightbridge, is designed to deliver high-speed, secure connectivity across long-range and challenging terrain – helping networks reach farther.

It is claimed to be constructed to deliver bi-directional communication at speeds of up to 20Gbps, and securely transmit data across distances up to 20km while keeping connections “strong and consistent” all the time, “using the energy of a lightbulb” without digging, spectrum licensing or right-of-way permitting. It has already been deployed in more than 20 countries, with operators including Airtel, Digicel, T-Mobile, SoftBank and Liquid.

In addition, Taara’s core Beam technology is designed for operators, enterprises and next-generation data infrastructure, and is attributed with bringing fibre-like speeds to environments where traditional infrastructure is too slow, costly or impractical to build. This is claimed to mark a shift from fixed, physical networks to infrastructure that can evolve at the pace of demand.

In this industry, video footage often has to be stored locally and physically carried to post for transfer, processing and archive. Taara Lightbridge is now being used to create a high-capacity wireless bridge between those locations, allowing production teams to move data in real time across sites without laying an inch of cable.

Cintegral is a production technology specialist working with leading studios and streaming platforms such as Disney, Netflix and Amazon Studios. It has been validating Taara Lightbridge as part of the new ST 2110 fiber over the air offering.

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According to Cintegral, Lightbridge enables real-time streaming of high-resolution 4K JPEGXS and 8K RAW video data between on-location and production crews elsewhere on site, helping directors, DOPs, DITs, dailies, editors, VFX, broadcasters and technical teams collaborate during a shoot rather than waiting until each day has wrapped.

“Our goal with ST 2110 Fiber-over-Air is to bring high-performance production workflows to any environment, without being limited by location,” said Cintegral CEO Dane Brehm. “What Taara’s technology enables us to do is extend that capability to places where connectivity would normally be a bottleneck, allowing real-time collaboration between crews, directors and editors on set.”

The collaboration also builds on momentum from the 2026 HPA Tech Retreat, a forum for leaders across media technology, engineering and content creation to explore emerging technologies and trends. At the event, Cintegral showcased Taara Lightbridge and claims to have generated early interest in the use of wireless optical connectivity for advanced production workflows.

For its part, Taara regards the collaboration with Cintegral as marking an important step in its commercial story, showing how wireless optical connectivity can move beyond traditional telecom use cases and into enterprise environments with what it said were “intense demands” for throughput, mobility and real-time collaboration.

Looking at media production, Taara noted that in this use case, teams increasingly need to move large volumes of high-resolution video between locations quickly and reliably, without waiting for fixed-line buildouts or relying on physically transporting storage media.

“You shouldn’t have to dig or lay miles of fiber just to tell a great story,” said Taara founder and CEO Mahesh Krishnaswamy. “With Taara, we aren’t building networks, we’re beaming them. We’re giving production teams the power to deploy fiber-class connectivity out of thin air, exactly when and where the shoot demands it.”