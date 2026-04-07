Russian cyber spies targeting consumer, Soho routers

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and Microsoft have exposed an extensive Domain Name System (DNS) hijacking campaign against vulnerable consumer and small and home office (Soho) broadband routers conducted by the Russian cyber intelligence services.

Orchestrated by APT28 or Forest Blizzard – more widely-known as Fancy Bear – the operations saw the threat actor alter the settings of compromised devices to reroute internet traffic through malicious servers they held.

In this way, Fancy Bear was able to steal data such as login credentials, passwords and access tokens from personal web and email services belonging to their victims in a so-called adversary-in-the-middle (AiTM) attack.

The NCSC said the campaign was likely opportunistic, with Fancy Bear having cast a wide net to ensnare as many victims as possible. By targeting insecure home and small office equipment, Fancy Bear took advantage of less closely-monitored or managed assets to pivot into larger enterprise environments or targets of interest to Russian intelligence.

Indeed, Microsoft said it had identified over 200 organisations and 5,000 consumer devices impacted since the campaign began in August 2025.

“This activity demonstrates how exploited vulnerabilities in widely used network devices can be leveraged by sophisticated hostile actors,” said NCSC operations director Paul Chichester.

“We strongly encourage organisations and network defenders to familiarise themselves with the techniques described in the advisory and to follow the mitigation advice.

“The NCSC will continue to expose Russian malicious cyber activity and provide practical guidance to help protect UK networks,” he added.