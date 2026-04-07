Sustaining education in the Middle East: Innovation and adaptation amid regional disruption

Ongoing tensions between Iran, Israel and the US have brought new challenges to countries across the Gulf. For the education sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the wider Middle East, this evolving geopolitical situation presents a significant test.

In response, schools and universities are increasingly turning to technology to ensure that learning continues without disruption. The push goes far beyond basic videoconferencing: national education technology providers are reinventing remote learning, equipping teachers and students with new tools and approaches that promise lasting change, as they did during the Covid pandemic.

“We have always seen technology as an enabler, but the pressures of the current moment have made our mission even more urgent,” says Tarek Al Awadhi, CEO of Ankabut, the UAE’s national research and education network. “Our goal is to ensure that education is resilient, no matter the circumstances.”

Escalating regional tensions and threats to critical infrastructure, including undersea cable disruptions, have forced institutions to rethink how they maintain continuity of operations. In the UAE, the Ministry of Education has partnered with national technology providers to deploy cloud-based platforms and secure networks that extend beyond physical campuses.

“We can’t rely on physical presence alone. The future of education is hybrid by necessity,” says Al Awadhi.

Across the Gulf, countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain are taking similar steps. “There is a shared realisation across the region that investing in digital infrastructure for education is not a luxury, but a strategic imperative,” he notes.

Beyond the virtual classroom While early remote learning efforts relied heavily on video calls, today’s solutions are far more sophisticated. National providers are developing learning management systems, digital content libraries and real-time collaboration platforms tailored to local curricula and languages. “Virtual classrooms were just the beginning,” says Al Awadhi. “We’re now building tools that support assessment, teacher training and parental engagement online.” “We have always seen technology as an enabler, but the pressures of the current moment have made our mission even more urgent. Our goal is to ensure that education is resilient, no matter the circumstances” Tarek Al Awadhi, CEO of Ankabut The region’s challenges have also driven closer collaboration. National research and education networks (NRENs) are increasingly working together to share expertise, infrastructure and best practice. “We’re not operating in isolation. The challenges we face are regional, and so are the solutions,” says Al Awadhi. Cross-border partnerships with global technology providers and academic institutions are helping to ensure continuity, even as geopolitical uncertainty persists. Despite rapid progress, barriers remain. Regulation often lags behind innovation, and disparities in access to connectivity and devices continue to affect students. “The crisis has accelerated digital transformation in education by years. What we are building now will outlast the current conflict. Education must be adaptable and inclusive,” says Al Awadhi. “That is the lesson we are learning – and delivering – across the region.”