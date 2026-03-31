CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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HMRC is watching you…
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we investigate how HM Revenue & Customs has been quietly building its surveillance capabilities to crack down on tax fraud. We find out how a new supercomputer is helping the UK Atomic Energy Authority research nuclear fusion. And we visit Estonia to learn why its healthtech startups are targeting the NHS. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
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Revealed: How HMRC has been quietly building surveillance capabilities
HMRC has bought phone scanning equipment and analysis software capable of extracting data from mobile devices as it steps up its electronic intelligence gathering capabilities, an investigation by Computer Weekly reveals
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Interview: Sunrise, a supercomputer for nuclear fusion research
We speak to Rob Akers, director for computing programmes at the UK Atomic Energy Authority, about its artificial intelligence supercomputer Sunrise
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Estonian healthtech a hotbed of innovation for UK and Europe
Estonia is a thriving hub for advancements in healthcare technology, harnessing artificial intelligence and genomics. Its healthtech industry is targeting the UK and Europe for collaboration and market development