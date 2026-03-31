CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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31 March 2026

HMRC is watching you…

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we investigate how HM Revenue & Customs has been quietly building its surveillance capabilities to crack down on tax fraud. We find out how a new supercomputer is helping the UK Atomic Energy Authority research nuclear fusion. And we visit Estonia to learn why its healthtech startups are targeting the NHS. Read the issue now.

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