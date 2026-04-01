How the UK’s ‘Neet’ youth can power the digital economy

Nearly one in eight young people in the UK aged 16 to 24, almost one million individuals, are not in education, employment, or training (Neet). For many, ambition alone isn’t enough. Opportunities often depend on who you know, not what you can do. This gap isn’t just a social challenge; it is a missed economic opportunity, especially for the UK’s growing digital economy.

From Croydon to coding: Angel’s journey Angel, from Croydon, knows this reality all too well. Growing up in a single-parent household and balancing school with caring responsibilities, she wasn’t sure a career in technology was possible. “I didn’t even know people like me could work in software engineering,” she recalls. “I thought jobs like that were only for people with connections or the right background. I wasn’t sure I would ever fit in.” That changed when Angel joined a mentorship and work experience program designed to support young people facing social mobility barriers. Through structured workshops, insight days at major firms like Thomson Reuters, and a paid apprenticeship, she gained hands-on experience and built professional networks. “Meeting mentors who believed in me and showing me what was possible completely changed my outlook,” she says. “I went from thinking I had no options to seeing a whole world of opportunities I didn’t know existed.” Today, Angel is pursuing a full-time Software Engineering Apprenticeship, earning while she learns, and building a future she once thought was out of reach. “I still remember my first day in the office,” she says. “I felt nervous, but also excited. For the first time, I felt like I belonged in a professional space, like I could really do this.” Angel’s story illustrates a larger trend. Mentorship and early industry exposure can be a game-changer. Data from a 2025 alumni survey by Urban Synergy, a youth empowerment and social mobility charity, shows that young people who participate in structured mentoring and work experience are twice as likely to reach full-time employment. Even more striking, just 5 percent are NEET, less than half the national average.

Why tech needs social mobility For the UK technology sector, which faces chronic skills shortages in AI, software engineering, and cybersecurity, these figures are more than social statistics. They highlight a vast, untapped talent pipeline. Traditional recruitment often favours candidates with existing professional networks, leaving high-potential individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds overlooked. Programs like these break that pattern and create a more resilient, committed workforce. The impact goes beyond employment. Among alumni, 36 percent come from families where neither parent attended university, over a third were eligible for free school meals, and a quarter grew up in single-parent households. Many reported increased confidence, new skills, and broader professional networks. Crucially, those who received long-term mentoring were significantly more likely to maintain stable employment and financial independence, helping lift families and strengthen communities.

Hands-on stem experiences open doors Industry-led initiatives also help demystify technical careers. Programs like Copilot AI workshops at the London Stock Exchange Group give young people hands-on experience with emerging technologies, showing that roles in science technology engineering and mathematics (Stem) are accessible and achievable. By moving beyond classroom learning to real-world exposure, these programs help spark interest in tech careers before talent is lost to disengagement. Perhaps the most telling sign of long-term impact is the culture of giving back. Eighty-nine percent of alumni want to return as mentors, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that strengthens both the workforce and society. Angel plans to be part of that. “I want to show other young people like me that it is possible,” she says. “If I can do it, anyone can. I want to give back because someone believed in me first.”